Andalusia has scrapped a “wealth tax” imposed on second homeowners in Spain

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees   /   

This reduces the amount of tax paid by expats on their properties. The new policy is likely to make Andalusia attractive to foreigners wanting a second home in Spain.

Among Spain’s 17 regions, Andalusia now has the second lowest tax requirements after Madrid.

The “el impuesto de patrimonio”, or wealth tax, previously applied to residents and non-residents with a net worth of €700,000 and over. It was levied on worldwide assets for Spanish nationals, and Spanish assets only for non-residents.

Andalusia hopes the move will attract investment and lure high-earning taxpayers to the region, increasing employment and funding for public services.

In the last financial year, half of the top 20 highest taxpayers left the region, leading to a €3.5 million loss in wealth tax plus a €14 million loss in personal income tax.

By encouraging high-earners to remain in Andalusia, the region will gain personal income tax.

Foreign investment across Spain over the first semester of 2022 grew 87.7%

Electricity bills for French ski resorts and lift operators could multiply by up to eight times

Spain’s new law will allow visitors to live and work there for up to 3 years

Airbus and start-up Exotrail are working together to introduce a new technology for Earth monitoring

Spain and Catalonia support MidCat pipeline project despite French opposition

Intense heat and little rainfall intensify drought in Spain

Read more: Business and Economy ...