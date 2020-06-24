Ancient Sanctuary (Misericordia) in Reus, ink drawing by Joan Mañé 24.06.2020 Architecture on the paintings and colorings by Joan Mañé / architecture, art, paintings, sights Ancient Sanctuary (Misericordia) in Reus, ink drawing by Joan Mañé Katz Castle above the German town of St. Goarshausen in Rhineland-Palatinate. Watercolor by Joan Mañé 15.06.2020 The Hahnentorburg, part of the medieval fortifications around Cologne, Germany. Watercolor by Joan Mañé 01.06.2020 Carmelite church in Warsaw, Poland. Ink pen drawing 19.05.2020 Pisa tower on the watercolor by Joan Mañé 01.04.2020 Royal Abbey of Santa Maria de Poblet. Ink drawing by Joan Mañé 28.03.2020 The Atomium is a landmark building in Brussels. Marker pen drawings by Joan Mañé 02.03.2020 Read more: Architecture on the paintings and colorings by Joan Mañé ...