Sunday, 2nd February at 11.30h at the Church of Sant Pere Màrtir, Escaldes-Engordany.

The Encants of Sant Antoni. The Encants of Sant Antoni are a centuries-old tradition that involves the sung auction of lots of gastronomic products of Andorra donated to raise money for charity.

The Sant Antoni Encants party will end with dances by the Esbart Santa Anna and a popular aperitif.