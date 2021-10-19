Amsterdam’s Moco Museum opens in Barcelona with art by Banksy, Kaws and Basquiat

  Culture, News, News of Pyrenees   /   

Photo: Moco Museum

There is a new addition to the Barcelona art scene; Moco Museum is opening in the heart of the Catalan capital.

The site in the city’s El Born neighborhood is Moco’s second location, following on from the original museum in Amsterdam, which opened in 2016.

The museum showcases modern and contemporary art, hence Moco, alongside street art, aimed at a young audience not necessarily interested in the art world.

Moco Masters Contemporary highlights rising stars and digital art is also included, with dedicated spaces to experiential and immersive art by teamLab, Les Fantômes, and Studio Irma.

Spanish bank Sabadell will fire at least 1,380 workers

The European Space Agency’s Fluorescence Explorer satellite mission is scheduled for launch in 2024 to provide global Solar-induced Fluorescence maps

TER accident in Saint-Jean-de-Luz: a group of migrants was resting on the rails

Catalan government does not observe Spain’s National Day

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale has been noticed in Andorra and bordering Catalonia

Commuter trains strike in Spain called off as Renfe and drivers have reached agreement

Read more: Culture ...