Amsterdam’s Moco Museum opens in Barcelona with art by Banksy, Kaws and Basquiat

There is a new addition to the Barcelona art scene; Moco Museum is opening in the heart of the Catalan capital.

The site in the city’s El Born neighborhood is Moco’s second location, following on from the original museum in Amsterdam, which opened in 2016.

The museum showcases modern and contemporary art, hence Moco, alongside street art, aimed at a young audience not necessarily interested in the art world.

Moco Masters Contemporary highlights rising stars and digital art is also included, with dedicated spaces to experiential and immersive art by teamLab, Les Fantômes, and Studio Irma.