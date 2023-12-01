This 12-year framework contract is one of the largest signalling contracts ever won in France

Alstom’s Urbalis signalling technology will help infrastructure managers and transport operators to improve the performance and punctuality of trains on the RER.

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has won a framework contract worth almost 300 million euro to develop and deploy the NExTEO signalling system on the RER B and RER D lines in the Île-de-France region. This contract for a new train automation, control and supervision system confirms the confidence placed in Alstom by Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF Réseau, SNCF Voyageurs and RATP.

The new signalling solution forms part of an overall strategy to modernise and optimise the infrastructure of these two Express Lines, with one main objective: to meet the ever-increasing ridership by ensuring greater reliability of train passages in the common tunnel between Gare du Nord and Châtelet-les-Halles stations.