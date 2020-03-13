All Andorran schools will be closed from Monday due to the coronavirus crisis

The case of coronavirus of 87 years old Andorran resident is confirmed

Andorran health officials have confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Andorra – an 87 years old resident of the Principality has been diagnosed. An epidemiological investigation into the case and the possible chain of transmission of the disease is underway, in each case the patient’s contacts are analyzed.

Her daughter is a teacher in an Andorran school. The 51 years old woman, together with her husband and brother, were subjected to isolation.

The Andorran Ministry of Health has decided to reinforce preventive measures and to close the school where the teacher works from Friday.

All schools in Andorra will be closed from Monday.

Pupils are invited to stay at home during the schools’ closure.