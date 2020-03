Alfa Romeo Scighera (Italdesign). The Alfa Romeo Scighera is a functional, futuristically styled concept car designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro and manufactured by Italdesign (Italdesign Giugiaro S.p.A) of Turin, Italy in 1997 for automobile manufacturer Alfa Romeo. The name “Scighera” means mist in Milanese dialect.

Marker pen drawing by Joan Mañé