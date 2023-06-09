Air France continues the roll-out of its new standard of travel, combining the highest levels of comfort and technology on board its Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Already available on select Boeing 777-300 ER, these new standards will gradually become the norm on the company’s future Airbus A350 fleet, beginning in July 2023.

These aircraft feature unprecedented technological innovations – the widest screen of the entire Air France fleet, a large touchpad for easy browsing of the seat environment in the Business cabin, as well as new pairing options to connect personal devices in all travel cabins.

During the Aircraft Interiors Expo 2023 in Hamburg (Germany), Air France offered an exclusive first look at its brand-new Business seat. Featuring the highest industry standards in terms in comfort and on-board technology, the seat features a sliding door that allows passengers to create a totally private space, and the seat transforms into a full-flat bed measuring nearly two metres in length.

In total, Air France has ordered 41 Airbus A350-900s, which are being delivered at a constant pace. The company has already received 20 of these aircraft. The 21st A350, named “Aix-en-Provence” will be the first to feature this new cabin configuration and will make its first commercial flight in July 2023.