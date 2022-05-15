Agüero and Mallos rock formations

Agüero is a town and a municipality located in the province of Huesca, Aragon, Spain.

It is an area with a significant presence of mallo-type formations: the mallos de Agüero, together with the Rabosera ravine, have been declared a “point of geological interest” (P.I.G.) in Aragon.

A mallo (Aragonese term widely used in Spanish) is a vertical geological formation. They are characteristic of the Ebro valley and the rest of the Pyrenees.

The Mallos de Agüero rock formations rise more than 200 m above the village, giving it a picturesque look. The Mallos are popular with mountain climbers and abseilers.

Main attractions

The parish church of El Salvador in Agüero dates from the 12th century. The original construction, in Romanesque style, the work of the Master of Agüero, consisted of a single nave with two sections covered with a pointed barrel vault and a semicircular apse and was reformed in the Renaissance period, giving rise to a heterogeneous complex, in which they combine the ashlar with masonry and brick.

The reforms consisted of the construction of a straight chancel, the extension of the nave with two more sections to the west, the addition of four lateral chapels on each side. The chapels on the southern side also have an underground crypt-chamber.

Church of Santiago, declared a National Monument in 1920.

The mallos and their surroundings, as well as the varied nature.

The Al-Foraz cave, a huge cave with wonderful views.

Festivals

The main festivities are celebrated on August 16 in honor of San Roque, lasting six days in which folkloric groups, theater, activities for children make up the festive program.

The winter festivities are celebrated on February 3 with the festivities of San Blas, also the patron saint of the municipality.

The day of the Invention of the Holy Cross, which is celebrated on May 3.

How to get to?

From Huesca 45 min (48.0 km) via A-132

From Zaragoza 1 hr 26 min (115 km) via A-23 and A-132

From Madrid 4 hr 26 min (431 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 94 sq. km

GPS coordinates: 42°21′23″N 0°47′35″W

Language: Spanish, Aragonese

Population: 139

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2