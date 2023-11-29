Accordion Museum, Alt Urzhel, Catalonia (private collection)

The Accordion Museum in the Alt Urzhel region is a special one. You can only enter after having made an advance booking with the owner of the collection, Artur Blasco, by phone: +34 62 06 10 879

Romanesque church in the village of Arseguel

Romanesque church in the village of Arseguel

Arthur Blasco is a legendary musician in the world of music and traditional songs of the Pyrenees. He owns a collection of accordions which are on display in a museum in the picturesque Catalan village of Arsegel (Arsèguel). He is also the author of the collection “Peu pel camí del cançoner” – a collection of old songs that Arthur Blasco has collected throughout Catalonia, referring to the most senior members of Catalan families living in the Pyrenees. He is also the organizer of many international accordionists concerts, known in the Pyrenees under the name “Trobada d’Acordionistes del Pirineu”, and which have been regularly held here since 1976.

Accordionist’s hands

Arthur Blasco

The museum occupies two floors. There are about 150 accordions but there are other musical instruments too including very rare …

Catalonia Accordion Museum: Musical Instrument Collection

Catalonia Accordion Museum

“Universal Joy”: La Seu d’Urgell

Concert at the Palace of Culture in Russia: “Peace through culture”

“Music Box”: Vicente Llinares Barcelona

Trio harmonics (Trio-harmoniques), Accordion Museum of Catalonia

Music Box. Music House Bharat, India

Sierra del Cadi, view from the village where the Accordion museum is located

See you soon!

