Access to the ski resorts of Andorra will be available only with a COVID certificate, nightlife is closed again

Andorra restores new restrictions related to Covid-19

The stopper located in the old Plaça de Braus will once again perform free tests – both TMA tests and antigen tests – without prior appointment. In the same vein, the mobile stop at Pas de la Casa will also be relocated to facilitate access to the tests for the population living farther from the center of the country.

So, as for the specific measures, the government of Andorra has announced the mandatory use of the mask from the age of 6 indoors and also in all exteriors in urban areas. Meetings of family and friends must be a maximum of 6 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Andorra also implemented the new measures applicable to bars, restaurants and cafes. In addition to the access with COVID certificate, already decreed last week, the tables must be a maximum of 6 diners inside and 10 outside. The separation between the tables widens again to 1.5 meters – between the back of one chair and the other.

The celebrations can have a maximum of 30 people indoors and 50 outdoors, distributed in tables of 6 or 10 people, and with a mandatory antigen test for all participants. The inspections will be strengthened in the establishments to check the application of access control by reading COVID certificates.

As for nightlife, it will be temporarily closed. It has been also decided to allow access to ski resorts only to people with COVID certificates.

As for sports, COVID-certified access to all events will be required and capacity is limited to 50% indoors and 70% outdoors.

The COVID certificate is a document that accredits, by means of a paper or QR, that one of the following cases is met: that the person is vaccinated – he received the 2nd dose more than 14 days ago or has passed the disease and received 1 dose more than 14 days ago–, who has recovered from the disease in the last 6 months or who proves a negative diagnostic test performed in the last hours – 72 in the case of PCR / TMA tests and 12 in antigen tests.

The certificate can be requested from the Primary Care Centers, downloaded from the Andorra Salut application or requested from laboratories or pharmacies that carry out diagnostic tests.