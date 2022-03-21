About 50 vehicles took place in the historic Sitges-Barcelona vintage car rally

The 64th edition of the Sitges-Barcelona vintage car rally was able to take place in person on Sunday for the first time since 2019, with around 50 old vehicles making their way from the Catalan capital down the Garraf coast.

The participants were able to flaunt the best of their early 20th-century attire and compete in cars manufactured before 1928 as well as motorcycles from 1938 or older.

The event was equally important for fashion enthusiasts as well.

The entire route from Plaça Sant Jaume, in Barcelona’s old town, to Sitges, is 46 km, took around three hours.