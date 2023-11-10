A premium apartment with private sauna and garden at the foot of the slopes of Grandvalira, El Tarter, Andorra

Luxury real estate for long-term and short-term rent: a premium apartment in a residential complex in the Rustic style, El Tarter, Andorra (Pleta 31A)

Characteristics: fantastic high standing apartment with private sauna, garden, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 indoor parking spaces, 200m from the slopes of Grandvalira ski resort.

Total area of the apartment: 130 sq. m.

Price: from 427.50 euros/ night

Check-in: from 4:00 p.m.
Check out: before 11:00 a.m.

Contacts:

Phone: +376 605 400

Mail: [email protected]

Web: www.grupfloc.com

A premium apartment at the foot of the slopes of Grandvalira, El Tarter, Andorra

