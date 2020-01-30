A night of reflection and intergenerational debate: climate emergency

Saison Culturelle organised by the French Embassy in Andorra.

“La nuit des idées, animée” (in French) presented by Audrey Pulvar. Around the world, a night of reflection and intergenerational debate, for all audiences, on the theme Être Vivant (Be Alive).

This evening will allow reflection, exchange and debate on the question of ecological balance and the relation of Man with the world. As well as awareness, Audrey Pulvar will encourage action and commitment, providing examples of behaviour that promote sustainability.

Beyond sufficiently shared fact and diagnosis, the goal is to identify ways of achieving a sustainable model.

Thursday, 30th January at 19h in the Prat del Roure, Escaldes-Engordany.