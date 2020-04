A new immigration quota of 450 jobs is being opened in Andorra: 351 destined for residence and work and 99 for the winter season. This quota could be extended to 585.

Given the current situation, the number of jobs is twicer lower than in previous years. Companies that need workers are reminded that they will first have to go to the employment agency and, if they don’t find the required profiles there, they can resort to the immigration quota.