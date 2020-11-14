A new fee of 30€ per month is to be introduced for unlimited, nationwide use of public transport of Andorra.

The government wants to promote regular national passenger transport with the aim of universalizing the service and taking decisive steps towards energy transition and the reduction of CO2 emissions. This new season ticket represents a reduction of more than 30% compared to the current price for zone 1 and more than 80% for zone 4 – Pas de la Casa.

Prices at the moment are 70€ and 164€, respectively. The improvements also include the creation of a new half-yearly season ticket for 180€. There is also a new fare for young people aged 12 to 20, whether or not they are in school, with unlimited travel around the country for an annual season ticket of 180€.

This change allows more young people to be reached with a reduction in the fare of 36€. Finally, school bus fares are being reduced. The new price will be 100€ for one child and 180€ for siblings. The current prices are 108€ and 216€, respectively.