A month-long limited lockdown for Paris and other 15 regions of the country starting this Friday

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday a month-long limited lockdown for Paris and other regions of the country starting Friday. Schools and essential shops, including bookstores, will remain open.

Castex said the new restrictions will take effect from Friday midnight and will last four weeks. The restrictions will be imposed on 16 regions, including the Paris area.

While non-essential businesses will close and movement outside will be restricted in the affected regions, schools will stay open and outdoor exercise allowed up to 10 kilometres (6 miles) from home, he said. The curfew will also be reduced, starting at 7pm from Friday.

The announcement falls on the week of the one-year anniversary of France’s first nationwide lockdown. President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement on March 16 and the lockdown went into effect at midday on March 17, 2020, and ended 55 days later on May 10.

France’s second lockdown in November spared schools.

france24