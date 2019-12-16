A conference “Euro banknotes: verifying authenticity and detecting counterfeits” will take place on December 18th

  All Andorra news, Business and Economy, Society   /   ,

A conference "Euro banknotes: verifying authenticity and detecting counterfeits" will take place on December 18th

The conference will take place on December 18, at 9.30, at the Chamber of Commerce of Andorra. It will be held by representatives of the Judicial Police and Criminal Investigation Area, such as the National Central Office (OCN), in accordance with the provisions of the Law 17/2013.

This Law is dedicated on the introduction of euro within the framework of the Monetary Agreement signed between the Principality of Andorra and the European Union. Representatives of the Andorran Financial Authority (AFA) and National Center of Analysis (CNA) will also participate at the conference.

In Andorra, there are a total of 89 registered HIV-AIDS cases, 80.9% of which correspond to men and 19.01% to women

The Survey on Living Conditions highlights that the risk of poverty in Andorra is lower than that of the EU and its neighboring countries

A further increase in temperature on the planet could soon lead to a decrease in snowfall in Andorra, according to the participants of the Climate Change Challenges forum

The National Mobility Department changes the phases of the snow warnings colours to improve road safety and prevent traffic jams

Andorra approved a modification of the retail price of heating

The Government approves new subsidy for the production of controlled quality products

Read more: All Andorra news ...