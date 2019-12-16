A conference “Euro banknotes: verifying authenticity and detecting counterfeits” will take place on December 18th

The conference will take place on December 18, at 9.30, at the Chamber of Commerce of Andorra. It will be held by representatives of the Judicial Police and Criminal Investigation Area, such as the National Central Office (OCN), in accordance with the provisions of the Law 17/2013.

This Law is dedicated on the introduction of euro within the framework of the Monetary Agreement signed between the Principality of Andorra and the European Union. Representatives of the Andorran Financial Authority (AFA) and National Center of Analysis (CNA) will also participate at the conference.