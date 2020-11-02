90% of Andorra’s hotels are expected to close starting this week

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Andorra, Maria Ubach, said that Andorra’s borders are open but, with restrictions to mobility in neighbouring territories, citizens must follow the guidelines set by both France and the Generalitat de Catalunya. To circulate in Catalonia and France it is necessary to do so with the certificates that their governments have made available. This information can be found on the Andorran Government’s web site: https://www.govern.ad/recomanacions/informacio-circular-franca-espanya. The certificate forms can also be found on https://certificatdes.confinapp.cat/#/ for Catalonia and for France https://media.interieur.gouv.fr/attestation-couvre-feu-covid-19/

With serious restrictions on travel for Andorra’s nearest neighbours, 90% of Andorra’s hotels are expected to close starting this week.

