81-740/741 “Русич”

81-740/741 «Rusich» (original name of the experimental train: «Skif») was a model of electric metro cars, mass-produced by the Metrovagonmash plant from 2003 to 2013. They have been in use in the Moscow metro since 2003, in the Sofia metro since 2005 and in the Kazan metro since 2011.

The purpose of the development was to create a replacement for wagons of the model range 81-717/714 using modern technical solutions. This composition was soon replaced by cheaper and modern composition 81-760/761.

Electric trains “Rusich” are designed to operate in open areas and in tunnels with the possibility of operation on existing metro lines of 1520 or 1435 mm gauge with power from the lower side contact rail, electrified with a voltage of 750 V DC.

The cars are equipped with an automatic fire detection and extinguishing system (AFS) “Igla-M.5K-T” with a heating control system for axle boxes SKTB. OU-5 fire extinguishers are installed in carriage interiors and control cabins.

Protective covers on wires and harnesses are impregnated with fire retardants and prevent moisture, snow and dust from getting on the wires. Low-flammable and non-flammable materials are used for the interior decoration of the passenger compartment and cabin of cars. A fireproof module made of alkali-resistant, flame-retardant insulating material is used for the battery box.

The carriage interiors are equipped with vandal-resistant sofas of a semi-rigid design. Double-leaf sliding doors with pneumatic drive, manufactured by Tamware (Finland).

The width of sliding doors is 1250 mm. For standing passengers, horizontal handrails are installed above the sofas and in the storage area, vertical handrails at the end doors and in the area of doorways near the sofas.

The interior glass is made of sealed double-glazed windows. Lighting is provided by two light lines consisting of separate modules.

The cabin is equipped with a digital information complex (DIC) produced by NPP Sarmat, which includes visual information devices (above-door route indicators, running lines), a public address system, a digital informer, a passenger-driver intercom, and inter-cabin communication.

The interior doors do not allow spontaneous opening. The side doors of the driver’s cab and salon are equipped with footrests.

The doors to the driver’s cabin and the end doors of the cabin are closed and opened using a button in the control cabin. Intercar crossings are equipped with transition platforms.

Assembly: Metrovagonmash (Moscow, Russia)

Years of production: 2002—2013

Production: 873 wagons (≅100 units)

Length: 28,150 mm

Width: 2700 mm

Height: 3651 mm

Car material: stainless steel

Capacity: 370 passengers/wagon (60 seats/wagon)

Type of current and voltage: 750 V DC

Output power: 4× 170 kW

Max speed: 90 km/h



Weight: 47 t