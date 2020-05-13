58 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Tuesday, 12th May 2020

Minister of Health: Joan Martínez Benazet, Minister spokesman: Eric Jover, Minister of the Presidency, Economy and Business: Jordi Gallardo

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

142 active cases – 9 less than yesterday.

2 new cases – 1 more than yesterday

11 people in hospital – 1 more than yesterday. 8 on the ward – 1 more than yesterday, 3 in ICU (2 on mechanical ventilators) – the same as yesterday.

20 in the residencia El Cedre (6 from la Salita) – 1 more than 2 days ago. 131 people isolated at home – 10 less than yesterday. 4 amongst special services – the same as yesterday. 31 amongst health professionals – the same as yesterday. 568 recovered – 11 more than yesterday.

48 deceased – the same as yesterday. 758 Pandemic cases in total (The results from the antibody screening have not been added yet.)

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· EMDR: A group of psychologists and doctors make this technique available to health professionals and volunteers. It is a short telematic intervention to reduce post-traumatic stress. It can be accessed via email [email protected]

· Epidemiological curve: The flattening trend continues. No outbreaks of the epidemic have been reported.

· Exceptions to confinement: Remember that, from today, the maximum time for being away from home will be increased. Citizens can decide whether their time will be 2 hours every 2 days or 1 hour every day. The evening activity hours are extended from 19h to 22h. Mountain activities do not require a special time schedule and you can dispense with a mask as long as no other people are present. The time slot from 11h to 14h is still reserved for people over the age of 70 or in a vulnerable situation.

· The basic recommendations for hygiene and the use of masks are maintained.

· The two new testing machines and the reagents for TMA will arrive in Andorra on Monday. · At www.govern.ad/coronavirus you can find a downloadable and editable diploma to give to children in Andorra for their courage during confinement.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· 3RD PHASE OF THE RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY: from Monday 18th May the following sectors will be opened: manufacturing, real estate (purchase, sale and promotion), advertising, placement of staff, personal well-being, health professions, veterinarians and other office activities, nurseries (for those who have worked on the

protocol to meet the requirements that allow the safety of children and workers.) Today there will be an Actua Online seminar, with the collaboration of the Government, at 17h to talk about the protocols, measures and recommendations that will need to be followed.) These additions represent 2,688 employees and 618 more on a permanent basis. It represents a total incorporation, from the beginning, of the resumption of 30,012 workers. The social distance and capacity protocols for the activities that are incorporated will be maintained.

· The bulk of the trade, catering and hospitality sectors are pending reinstatement. This means 13,060 employees still wait to re-join the workforce.

· If the epidemiological situation allows, the next phase of resumption of activity will begin on 1st June.

· Professional athletes: In the first phase, 128 athletes resumed their activity, in this second phase, 300 more athletes re-join:

· Motorcyclists: They will be able to train between 10h and 19h at the Pas de la Casa circuit

· Cyclists: They will be able to train between 9h and 19h on the different mountain roads of the Principality, avoiding urban centres.

· Tennis players: They can train at the PrinciEsport de Santa Coloma between 10h and 14h.

· Basketball Club Andorra: individual training continues at the Government Sports Centre.

· ARA Scholarships: cross-country skiers will train at the Naturlàndia training residence, swimming at the Ordino sports centre. The rest will be able to train at the Ordino technical centre.

· Data on the second package of measures: At present, there are 7,447 workers affected by suspensions of employment contracts and another 2,097 workers affected by reductions in working hours.

DONATIONS

· Solidarity fund: Don’t forget, every little helps. One mobile text message to 828 Ajuda will cost you 2€ and yet, with well over 25,000 of us doing it, we’re putting well over €50,000 into the country’s coffers each day.

