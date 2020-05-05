52 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Monday, 4th May 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA. (All the comparisons are with the results from TWO days ago.) 206 active cases – 25 less 3 new cases

16 people in hospital – 3 less, 7 on the ward – 2 less, 9 in ICU – 1 less, (4 with mechanical ventilators – 1 less)

25 in El Cedre: – 4 more (7 from la Salita). 190 isolated at home – 22 less

5 amongst the special services – the same as before.

36 cases amongst healthcare professionals – 5 less

499 people recovered – 27 more

45 deaths – 1 more 750 Pandemic accumulated cases:

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· Thanks to citizens’ co-operation, the curve continues to lower despite slowly easing the lockdown restrictions. It is very important to continue wearing masks, maintaining social distance, following the one-way street system and using extreme hand hygiene, The virus is still here.

· Different international epidemiologists agree that the virus’ presence will not end here and in the future we will see more outbreaks.

· Population screening: 1,210 people from SAAS have been tested. According to the data collected, 12.21% of the health personnel have antibodies, compared to the rest of the population (non-health) where the percentage is 8.36%. It is being analysed whether a positive IgM result of 2.4% is equivalent to an active infection or not.

· On the first day of the test there was exemplary activity in all the stoplabs and the international press applauded the good organization.

· The number of people registered to take the test continues to increase and is now 63,000.

THE GOVERNMENT

· A survey is being carried out to find out the situation, behaviour and concerns of the population towards confinement in order to adapt the Government’s policies accordingly. To take part visit (www.visc.ad).

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· Yesterday, the construction and mechanical workshops sectors returned to work.

· Associated with the second package of economic measures, the Government approved different mechanisms so that companies would not have to pay 100% of salaries and could thus avoid redundancies.

· To date, the Government has received 660 applications from different companies to take advantage of these mechanisms. These applications affect 6,684 employees.

-5,387 people have been affected by a temporary contract suspension.

-1,297 people have been affected by a reduction in the working day.

These reductions affect 80% of the workforce of the companies that have submitted applications.

· The start of the 2nd phase of restrictions easing has meant an increase in internal mobility. Compared to last Monday, the increase in traffic was 23%. However, this is still 41% less when compared to the same date last year.

· Childcare service: About 40 children used this service yesterday and the number is expected to increase to 70 from today.

· Culture: The exhibition “Resilient Andorra.’ A story of pandemics and resistance aimed at showing the artistic creations developed during these weeks. This exhibition will bring together projects by artists, both adults and children. All those who want to participate can send their projects to: [email protected]

· The Department of Culture is launching the first phase of the White Paper on Culture online. This book will be used to interpret culture in Andorra.

DONATIONS

· Don’t forget that, by sending a daily SMS to 828 Ajuda, you will be joining some 25,000 other Andorra residents in adding just 2€ to your phone bill but boosting the Government’s coronavirus battle fund by some 50,000€ per day.

