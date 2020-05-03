51 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Saturday, 2nd May, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

231 active cases – 3 less than yesterday

2 new cases – 2 more than yesterday.

19 people in hospital – the same as yesterday. 9 on the ward – 1 more than yesterday, 10 in ICU,– 1 less than yesterday (5 with mechanical ventilators – the same as yesterday)

21 El Cedre – 3 less than yesterday (6 in la Salita)

212 isolated at home – 3 less than yesterday

5 amongst the special services – the same as yesterday. 41 cases amongst healthcare professionals – 1 less than yesterday.

472 recovered – 4 more than yesterday.

44 deaths – 1 more than yesterday. 747 Pandemic accumulated cases.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· 60,000 people have already registered on the coronavirus.govern.ad platform to have the antibody test. The Comuns are contacting people who are not yet registered in case it is due to some kind of digital isolation, and are also responsible for contacting the registrants to confirm day and time to take the test.

· More than 2,500 tests have already been carried out on volunteers and healthcare staff who will take part in the global testing campaign. 10% of the volunteers tested positive.

· On Monday, tests will begin at the different control points (59 stoplabs) distributed throughout Andorra.

· Everyone will receive their result after the first check. This information will be partial in the absence of the second test.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· The Government has received 489 applications from different companies to take advantage of the measures approved by the Government, these applications affect 5260 employees of whom • 4,362 people have been affected by a temporary contract suspension and • 898 people affected by a reduction in the working day.

· These reductions affect, on average, 80% of the workforce of the companies that have submitted applications.

· Self-employed workers suspended from work will be eligible for an economic benefit equivalent to the minimum wage.

· Childcare service: So far about twenty children have used this service and from next week, with the opening of new sectors, it is expected to reach 40 the number of minors who use this childcare service.

· Government press conferences will no longer be daily. The next one will take place on Monday, 4th May, 2020

DONATIONS

· Solidarity fund: Adding the donations received by the different current accounts and the messages received in 828 Ajuda, more than € 2,080,000 has already been raised. Highlight the donation of Andorra Telecom workers of € 7,105.

