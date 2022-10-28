50 km of traffic on AP-7 highway ahead of long weekend

On the AP-7, the highway that runs along the Mediterranean coast all the way to France, there were up to 50 km of traffic jams at various points on Friday evening ahead of what for many will be a long weekend with All Saints’ Day on Tuesday.

Catalonia’s Traffic Service reported congestion between Mollet del Vallès and Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, Barberà del Vallès and Cerdanyola, Sant Cugat and Cerdanyola, Castellví de Rosanes and Castellbisbal, in Tarragona and between Amposta and l’Aldea.

There are up to 9 km of bumper-to-bumper traffic in the most affected areas, which includes mainly southbound vehicles.

Some 475,000 vehicles are expected to leave the Barcelona area from Friday at 3 pm to Saturday at the same time.

