50 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Friday, 1st May, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

234 active cases – 1 less than yesterday

19 people in hospital. – 5 less than yesterday. 8 on the ward, 11 in ICU – 4 less than yesterday (5 with mechanical ventilators – 3 less than yesterday.) 24 in El Cedre – 1 less than yesterday. (7 from Salita). 215 cases isolated at home – 66 less than yesterday.

5 amongst the special services – the same as yesterday. 42 cases amongst healthcare professionals – the same as yesterday.

468 recovered – same as yesterday 43 deaths – 1 more than yesterday. 745 Pandemic accumulated cases.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH with Cap de Govern: Xavier Espot,

· Yesterday, a total of 1,500 tests were carried out, including healthcare professionals, special services and volunteers.

· From Monday, the tests can be started for the whole population. 55,500 people are already registered for antibody testing. The comuns are already giving appointments to citizens. The sensitivity and specificity studies carried out corroborate the reliability of these tests.

· The health data has remained positive.

THE GOVERNMENT with Minister of the Presidency, Economics & Business:

Jordi Gallardo

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· Second Omnibus Law: Companies can take advantage of it from 1st May. The wish is to protect jobs and defend the most vulnerable people.

· A summary of all the measures in the document is available to all citizens through the “general information” section of the website www.govern.ad/coronavirus. A tool is also enabled to calculate the salary impact of the suspension of the contract or reduction of working hours.

· To date, 289 applications have been received, affecting 4,391 workers, 539 concern reductions in working hours and 3,080 concern suspensions of employment contracts.

· The 188 hotline is still operational for general questions. 180 is for business issues. 150 is for making prior appointments with the administration. And 116 is for medical emergencies.

Evolution of the different phases of Andorra’s Covid-19 campaign to date:

• March 14th: recommended closure of less basic services and closed-door activities.

• March 17th: Mandatory closure of closed-door activities. Activities were organized as authorized for emergency and on duty calls.

• March 18th: Authorized activities such as cleaning services, fuel, pharmacy were expanded to ensure the supply of material for basic necessities.

• March 21th: Authorized opening was extended to activities related to the manufacture of homemade masks and online sales abroad.

March 27th: The sale of stationery and electronic cigarettes was allowed.

• March 17th: Authorization for online and home sales of products that would make life easier in confinement.

· Second opening phase: Next Monday, 4th May the second opening phase will be activated as epidemiological data evolve favourably.

• Construction: Main sector launched in this phase. There is a protocol that guarantees 100% safe conduct of the activity. The employees considered essential are those who will return to work while the administrative tasks will remain in telework format.

The related liberal professions will also return to work.

• It is important that people follow the protocols strictly. About 2,740 people in this

sector will go back to work from Monday.

• A total of 2,700 people will return to activity, out of a total workforce of 4,500 in this sector.

• Industrial tasks such as plumbing and electricity are also reactivated in this second phase of both retail and wholesale.

• Mechanical workshops are authorized to open as they will have to provide service to the different construction professionals for vehicle maintenance.

• Notaries, lawyers, economists will be able to resume their activity. In these professions, they will only be able to go to the workplace 50% at a time, which will have to be distributed in shifts if necessary.

• The manufacture of strategic products such as credit cards.

• Private education electronically.

• 128 professional athletes will be able to resume training. 51 athletes from the NOW programme who will train from the facilities of the Ordino technical centre, 14 players from Morabanc Andorra will train at the Andorra sports centre in individual training, 48 cyclists will have the Coll d’Ordino as an authorized section for their training and 15 motorcyclists will be able to train at the 1,600 level of Naturlàndia.

· This second phase will suddenly reactivate 2,400 companies and 4,700 people, of which about 1,500 are part of the professionals who will have to go to work with only half the staff at any one time, thus reducing the number of people to the data recommended by the Ministry of Health.

· The possibility of making daily outings from 11th May is being studied.

· The third phase could be activated on 18th May if epidemiological data evolves favourably.

· 8,500 people responded to the survey launched by the Secretary of State. This survey is available through www.visc.ad and www.govern.ad/coronavirus. It will also be sent via SMS and spread through social media.

DONATIONS

