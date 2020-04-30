48 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Wednesday, 29th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

278 active cases – 31 less than yesterday which was 9 less than the day before

0 new cases – the same as yesterday.

25 cases in hospital – 3 less than yesterday. 10 on the wards, – 3 less than yesterday. 15 in ICU – the same as yesterday. (8 with mechanical ventilation – 2 less than yesterday)

26 cases at El Cedre: (8 de Salita).– 3 less than yesterday.

5 amongst the special services – the same as yesterday. 43 cases amongst healthcare professionals – 6 less than yesterday.

423 recovered – 25 more than yesterday.

42 dead – 1more than yesterday. 743 Pandemic accumulated case

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· The Minister of Health announced that, from now on, we will present population screening data in parallel with the usual Covid-19 data.

· To date, we have performed 3,750 PCR tests.

· The decree regulating the establishment of screening throughout the population, through antibody tests, has been approved. This decree establishes the objectives, the characteristics and the organization of the allocated spaces.

· This decree also regulates information, people’s consent and the management of the results. With this decree, a data file is created. The file will serve as a database for making decisions about the epidemiological evolution and the country’s progressive opening up from confinement. Please note that antibody testing is voluntary and free of charge. It can be done on anyone over two years old, both residents and temporary workers. The decree also establishes the provision of stoplabs and the necessary personnel to man them. It also introduces the period within which people must be informed of their results.

· Also today, a collaboration agreement was approved with the volunteers who will perform the antibody tests.

· Tests begin today for the volunteers, then for their families and people associated with the sick and, from Monday, for the rest of the population.

· Finally, preliminary information will be given after the first test performed although the result will not be conclusive at that point.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· Debt issuance: Following the good response to the renewal of the last debt issuance, a new debt issue has been approved with the aim of financing the exceptional expenses arising from the current situation. This line amounts to 125 million euros a year with interest of 0.5%. As usual, the marketing will take place through the country’s banks. The auction will be held from 30th April to 25th May 25.

· Temporary Workers: Two decrees have been passed to respond to the needs of these people. The first decree allows for an extension of rental contracts until there is a real possibility of them returning to their countries. To be admitted, they must address the comú of their parishes, submitting an affidavit of the present impossibility of their return. They must also present their residence permit for the 19/20 winter season and the rental agreement.

· It also provides for a partial or total exemption from rent if the applicant provides information and bank statements on their financial difficulties. In these cases, the government will be the guarantor of the flats and the comuns will pay the rents.

· The other decree extends the immigration permit for temporary workers until 15th May.

· Yesterday 3 people were able to return to Uruguay. On the other hand, there are 3 flights scheduled to Argentina: on 30th April from Paris for 100 people, on 1st May from Madrid for 20 people and on 2nd May from Barcelona for 30 people.

· A new immigration quota of 450 jobs is being opened, 351 destined for residence and work and 99 for the winter season. This quota could be extended to 585. Given the current situation, the number of jobs is much lower than in previous years. Companies that need workers are reminded that they will first have to go to the employment agency and, if they don’t find the required profiles there, they can resort to the immigration quota.

· Administration insurance: different lots have been awarded as follows: a lot covering all risk and loss and damage to the patrimony of €259,344 awarded to Multisegur. A lot covering civil liability of €286,000 awarded to Assap and Multisegur. A lot of death or disability coverage of €291,200 awarded to Assap and Multisegur. Vehicle coverage of €143,211 awarded to Catalana Occidente. These awards are valid until 31st December, 2020 and will be renewable year by year for a total of 6 years.

· Catalan exams: there have been modifications to the decree that regulates the announcements of exams for obtaining Catalan diplomas. In order for people to be prepared for the examination days, the requirements for the January and June exams are attached to the decree. The test scheduled for June this year has been postponed indefinitely. This decree has been established to try to avoid extra announcements on each edict that is published.

DONATIONS

