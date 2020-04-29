47 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Tuesday, 28th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA. 309 active cases – 9 less than yesterday.

0 new cases – yesterday there were 3

28 cases in hospital – 4 less than yesterday. 13 on the wards, – 3 less than yesterday. 15 in ICU – 1 less than yesterday. (10 with mechanical ventilation – 2 less than yesterday)

29 cases in El Cedre (11from la Salita) – 1 less than yesterday.

281 cases isolated at home – 5 less than yesterday

5 amongst the special services – the same as yesterday. 49 cases amongst healthcare professionals – the same as yesterday.

398 recovered – 13 more than yesterday.

41 dead – I more than yesterday. 743 Pandemic accumulated cases

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

Present at the press conference was the Minister of Health: Joan Martínez Benazet, Head of Prevention, Promotion and Vigilance of Health: Rosa Vidal and the Technical Expert in the Study of Antibodies: Dra Cristina Royo.

· SAAS has detected several healthcare workers with positive COVID-19 test results without having any symptoms and they have had to be isolated at home.

· According to epidemiological data, the first peak of the curve has been passed with the most affected population aged between 40 -55 and with more women than men affected.

· The time slot reserved for vulnerable people to be outside, from 11h – 14h must be properly respected.

· Regarding the report published by the Spanish Paediatric Association that talks about paediatric shock related to Covid-19, there is no confirmed case in Andorra. Sant Joan de Deu Hospital has confirmed that it is a most unusual condition and there is no evidence that it was caused by COVID-19.

· Vall d’Hebron Hospital is observing cases of patients who, after the infection, develop pulmonary fibrosis.

Mass Antibody Test:

· Healthcare personnel and those associated with medical services have begun testing for antibodies. The special services and volunteers will be tested from today in the stoplab located in the Fire Station and those distributed by the different parishes.

· The test will allow us to know how the virus behaves and see what degree of immunity there is in the population, which in turn, will help to stipulate the phases of easing up of the lockdown. The purpose is not to make a clinical diagnosis but an epidemiological one with real data and not hypotheses.

· These data will allow us to prepare the health system, establish circuits and determine the necessary equipment needed based on the data obtained.

· It will be possible to determine the people who have already had Covid, those who are suffering from the infection now and those who have not yet had any contact with the virus and are therefore not immunized.

· The second phase will eliminate errors that can occur if someone in the first phase was just developing the antibodies but they were not, as yet, detectable. Different studies suggest that 10% of the population can have the virus but be asymptomatic.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURE

· Andorra La Seu Airport. Authorization of the GPS approach manoeuvre will allow air operators to use the airport long-term. Commercial flights started in 2015 but to land it was necessary for visibility to be excellent. With this GPS system, aircraft can land even if there is low cloud.

· This will increase airport operations by about 95% and open the door to operators who only fly to airports with instrument landing.

· By the time the country re-opens to tourism, this infrastructure will mean a new influx of visitors to the country and will represent a very important economic attraction.

· There are three possible travel radii and the widest would reach airports such as Frankfurt or Amsterdam, using aircraft models with a capacity of up to 74 passengers.

· Omnibus Act. The ERTOS forms are ready and will be published when the Co-Princes pass the second Omnibus Law that provides for this measure. The application date may be 1st May or later.

DONATIONS

· SMS text messages to 828 plus Ajuda, have recently raised around 50,000€ a day. Why not send one every day as you read this message? It will add just 2€ a day to your telephone bill and every little will help Andorra’s recovery.

