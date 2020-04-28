46 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Monday, 27th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON COVID-19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

318 active cases – 8 les than yesterday which was 14 less than the day before.

3 new cases – yesterday there were 2.

32 people in hospital. the same as yesterday. 16 on the ward, 16 in the ICU (12 with

mechanical ventilators) All the same as yesterday.

286 cases isolated at home. 8 less than yesterday.

5 cases amongst Special services personnel – the same as yesterday.

49 cases amongst healthcare professionals – the same as yesterday.

30 cases in El Cedre – 2 less than yesterday (12 from Salita).

385 recovered – 11 more than yesterday.

40 deaths – the same as yesterday.

743 Pandemic accumulated cases.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

• The study carried out by the University of Singapore which points to 3rd June, 2020 as the end date of the epidemic should be taken as mathematical data based on very relative parameters. In no case is it reliable epidemiological data.

• The Ministry of Health has so far spent approximately 5 million euros on the crisis.

• Treatments: Studies show that hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin are effective during the early stages of the disease.

MASS ANTIBODY TESTS

• On Wednesday, 29th April, tests will begin on the health workers and volunteers who will participate in this project. The test on the general population will begin on Monday, 4th May. From Wednesday, 29th April, agreed appointment times will be communicated to all those who have registered.

• The Minister has asked for the public to be patient. This is a huge undertaking never before tried on such a scale in Andorra so there could be some glitches.

Protocol

• Opening hours: 8h – 20h

• Phase 1 of the testing will last 10 days. Then a pause of 14 days. Then Phase 2 of testing will also last 10 days.

• There will be about 8,000 tests per day at the stoplabs, sheltered under small pointed pagoda tents. There are 59 in total distributed in 11 control zones plus 7/11 mobile controls. (The Stoplab is the table where the test will be done.)

• A paramedic will perform the finger prick and the assistants will interpret the data and enter it into the system.

• The survey will involve 376 healthcare professionals with support equipment

• Plus 348 logistics staff made up of: municipal staff, Red Cross volunteers, traffic officers and civil protection.

Test Collection Points

• CANILLO: Parking Prat del Riu. A control area with 4 stoplabs, 3 for vehicles and 1 for pedestrians. Opposite the Ice Rink, take the narrow turning down towards the river.

• ENCAMP: Funicamp, Encamp sports centre and Pas de la Casa sports centre. Three zones with 9 stoplabs. 7 for vehicles and 2 for pedestrians.

• ORDINO: Prat del Call car park. A control area with 4 stoplabs, 3 for vehicles and 1 for pedestrians. The carpark next to the National Auditorium.

• LA MASSANA: Santa Caterina area. Two control areas with 7 stoplabs, 6 for vehicles and 1 for pedestrians. Take the road towards Ordino. At the entrance to Dia supermarket take the little road down on the lefthand bank of the river. Santa Caterina is the recreational space towards the end. The pagodas are clearly visible.

• ANDORRA LA VELLA. Vertical car park in El Prat de la Creu, Congress Centre and Fire Station. Two control areas with 19 stoplabs, 17 for vehicles and 2 for pedestrians. (Cross-border people will be able to take the test at the Fire Station.) For the Fire Station, take the road towards Spain. Pass Mr Bricolage and the Vienna

restaurant. Cross the roundabout and then take the next turning right. The Fire station is clearly visible.

• SANT JULIÀ DE LÒRIA: Prat Nou car park. A single control area with 7 stoplabs, 6 for vehicles and 1 for pedestrians. New large carpark, in Av Rocafort.

• ESCALDES-ENGORDANY Prat Gran parking area. A single control area with 10 Stoplabs, 9 for vehicles and one for pedestrians. I think this is the big car park behind the Roc Blanc hotel and the Plaça Co-Prínceps.

• It is recommended that everyone who can, goes in their vehicle to take the test, with whole family units that live together travelling in the same vehicle. The test will last about 5 minutes per person. It is important to respect your appointment time and go there with your mask properly in place and take your CASS card or residencia card if you have no CASS card. (If you are non-resident ring 873 290 and ask for advice.) A

command centre will be created, from where the whole process will be monitored.

• At the moment the platform has received 53,000 registrations. From a population of 78.000.

• The total result of your test will be known after 15 days, as it is the accumulated results of the two tests, the second of which will be performed 14 days after the first.

• In case the test detects a high IgM, (recently active antibodies) the person will be told the results on the same day, as a PCR should be done to find out if he needs treatment or to be isolated.

• Positive but asymptomatic people will be put on sick leave until the time of medical discharge, ie when they have had 2 negative PCR results.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

Self-employed and Employers

• Reductions in contributions: 936 people were helped, which represents an impact of €238,000 on CASS, and therefore on the government of Andorra

• Suspension of CASS contributions: 2,453 people have been helped, a figure that represents around €968,000 in benefits to be assumed by the Government.

Temporary Workers

• This past weekend 14 seasonal workers returned to Argentina. On 30th April, a flight with 100 more seasonal workers will leave Paris and on 2nd May another flight will depart from Barcelona in which there will be about 30 seats for the Argentine nationals who still remain in Andorra.

DONATIONS

• Solidarity fund. Jover reported that a total of €2,071,000 has already been collected, adding together all SMS to 828 Ajuda and donations through bank accounts. Two donations stand out today: that of the Motoclub Pririneu with €500 and the Official Medical Association of Andorra with €10,000.

