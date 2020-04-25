43 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Friday, 24th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

347 active cases – 6 from yesterday which was – 24 less than the day before

8 new cases – yesterday there were none.

29 people in hospital – 1 less than yesterday. 13 on the wards – 1 less than yesterday, 16 in the ICU (11 with mechanical ventilation – 1 less than yesterday.)

33 cases amongst the elderly in El Cedre – 2 less than last Tuesday (15 from Salita)

323 cases isolated at home – the same as yesterday.

7 amongst special services – the same as yesterday.

49 healthcare professionals – the same as yesterday.

344 Recovered – 11 more than yesterday

40 deaths – three more than yesterday

731 Pandemic cumulative cases:

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· The antibody tests have arrived in Barcelona and yesterday afternoon they should have reached the principality.

· During the weekend, checks will be carried out to verify their sensitivity and from next Wednesday the tests will begin on all the volunteers helping, and then the mass screening will be carried out on the rest of the population. So far 47,000 inhabitants have registered. https://coronavirus.govern.ad/appointment

· The Minister thanked the Andorran school of Andorra la Vella for sending their photographs with positive messages in the fight against coronavirus.

THE GOVERNMENT

· Today there will be the usual press conference on TV at 17h and then an exceptional appearance by the Head of Government, Xavier Espot at 20h, where he will respond to citizen’s questions. All questions can be asked by email to [email protected] Emails must contain the Name, Surname and census number of the questioner and will be accepted until 17h this afternoon. The questions should be of a general nature so that they can be of interest to as many citizens as possible. This appearance will last approximately one hour and all unanswered questions will be answered later by email.

SUMMARY ECONOMIC MEASURE

· 14 Argentineans are expected to leave for their home country tomorrow. These people have special circumstances such as pregnancy or some other condition. The Government has launched all the necessary logistics for their return.

DONATIONS

· SMS text messages to 828 plus Ajuda, have recently raised around 50,000€ a day. Why not send one every day as you read this message? It will add just 2€ to your telephone bill and every little helps.