42 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on 23 April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

353 active cases – 24 less than yesterday, which was 21 less than the day before.

0 new cases:

30 cases in hospital – 3 less than yesterday. 14 on the wards – 1 less than yesterday 16 in the ICU – 2 less than yesterday (12 with mechanical ventilation)

323 cases isolated at home.

7 cases amongst special services – 2 less than yesterday

49 cases amongst healthcare professionals – 7 less than yesterday

333 Recovered – 24 more than yesterday

37 Deaths: – the same as yesterday

723 Pandemic cumulative cases

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

·The Minister of Health, Joan Martínez Benazet reported a second day in a row without any new positive cases in 24 hours. The R0 index (pronounced R naught) also continues to fall: from 1 to 0.5 (the index measures the rate of infection, the number of people who are able to be infected.)

· About 500 reagents have arrived for fast PCR tests. 500 will arrive every two weeks. They will be reserved for the decontamination phase, a process that will take place after the mass antibody test.

Epidemiological study of the population: the objective is to take a ‘photograph’ of the immune status of the population (both those who live in Andorra and those who work here).

· The tests have already passed the customs procedures in China and are on their way to Andorra.

· Cross-border workers will be summoned by telephone and seasonal workers must call the comú to register.

· More than 44,000 people have so far registered to take the test. Never before has such a massive protocol been created in Andorra that involves so many people, more than 600 people will be employed to carry out this process. The double mass test will be a pioneering event worldwide. But there are still some 30,000 unregistered.

· Objectives:

• To move from a global confinement to a selective confinement of those affected by the disease and their contacts.

• To adapt health resources to deal with a possible re-emergence of the virus

• To detect people who may be carriers of the virus (symptomatic and asymptomatic) • Minimize the probability of contagion in the work and school environment.

• Protect vulnerable people.

• Obtain the necessary information to implement the different phases of resumption of activity.

· Process:

• 58 distribution control points in:

• 11 Control Zones

• 7/12 mobile units for people with reduced mobility.

• Opening hours: 8h – 20h

• Duration: This first phase will last 10 days. After 14 days there will be another

round of testing of the whole population.

Staff involved

• 366 health and support staff

• 270 logistics staff

• The results will not be given on the spot so as not to make the rest of the people who are taking the test wait.

• The results will be protected: The person performing the test will not see personal data at any time when entering the information.

• Although not mandatory, it is recommended that the entire population take the test. There is no injection involved, it is just a simple, finger-prick, blood test.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY ECONOMIC MEASURES

· The celebration of the Small States Games in Andorra scheduled for May / June 2021 has been postponed. At future meetings it will be decided whether to move to another date.

· La Seu d’Urgell Airport will be the first in Spain with a GPS system allowing for automatic landing, the lack of which has seriously impaired the use of the small airport as a tourist hub. This will be of special help at the time of the economic reopening. However the technicians still have to be trained.

· Register of Dismissals: 699 people enrolled, 29% (206) of whom had an indefinite contract. 573 of these registrants were contacted and 43 cases of unfair dismissal were detected.

· Soft loans: 1,487 applications were received from both companies (919) and the self-employed (568). The requested volume reached 392.6 million euros. Of all the cases filed, 1,086 have been resolved, 960 claims have been upheld in whole or in part and 126 denied.

· There will be a second Soft Loan programme.

DONATIONS

· SMS text messages to 828 plus Ajuda, have recently raised around 50,000€ a day. Why not send one every day as you read this message? It will add just 2€ to your telephone bill and every little helps.

