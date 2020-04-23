41 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Wednesday, 21st April, 2020

HAPPY SANT JORDI !

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

377 active cases – 21 less than yesterday.

6 new cases: – 6 more than yesterday.

33 people in hospital – 2 less than yesterday. 15 on the wards – 2 less than yesterday. 18 in the ICU – same as yesterday. (12 with mechanical ventilation – 2 less than yesterday)

9 cases amongst special services – same as yesterday.

56 cases amongst healthcare professionals – one more than yesterday.

37 fatalities – same as yesterday.

309 recovered – 27 more than yesterday.

723 accumulated positives

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· It can be confirmed that there is a flattening of the new case curve, although some infected cases continue to appear. We must remain careful as activities gradually resume, and stick to the recommendations.

· Remember that if a person has symptoms, they should confine themselves at home and contact their GP.

· As for the cumulative case curve, it continues to grow but the slope is flattening. Right now, the health care system is not at risk of collapse.

· The groups that have accumulated the most virus infections are the middle-aged and women.

· CASS Tariffs: (The antibody test remains free). On the other hand, at the proposal of the Minister of Health, the update of the CASS nomenclature has been approved with reference to the tariff for users of the Intermediate Control Centre. The cost of the blood analysis at this centre goes from 40 euros to 29 euros, of which 7.25 euros will be assumed by the user.

THE GOVERNMENT

· Decree amendment: The decree on economic activities has been amended. Corrections have been made to some minor sectors, such as the insurance sector which has gone from being an ‘on duty’ activity to an open activity. Another change has been the granting of permission to businesses to promote sales through electronic sales services in order to reduce accumulated stocks.

· Price regulation: Minister Gallardo has proposed a modification of the regulation of product prices, eliminating the obligation to state the acronyms P.V.P. on the labelling and that the quantity of products to be labelled must be 30%.

· Culture: The Ministry of Culture reinforces the importance of culture despite the exceptional epidemiological situation. In addition, all subsidies for related activities in the country have been maintained to preserve the cultural fabric.

· The Ministry is launching a campaign to help people to continue to buy books and roses for Sant Jordi despite the confinement.

DONATIONS

· Solidarity fund: the Solidarity Association of the police force has made a contribution of 3,100 euros. The solidarity auction of works of art has raised 10,271 euros. The group of motorcyclists has contributed 13,325 euros. Professional cyclists, together with the cycling federation, have contributed 16,540 euros.

· SMS 828 Ajuda. 26,935 messages were received two days ago, representing more than 53,000 euros.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

