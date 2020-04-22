40 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 17h on Tuesday, 21st April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

This is looking promising.

398 active cases – 35 less than yesterday.

0 new cases – 4 less than yesterday.

35 people in hospital – 2 less than yesterday. 17 on the wards – 2 less than yesterday, 18 in the ICU – same as yesterday (14 with mechanical ventilation – 1 more than yesterday)

363 isolated at home – 44 less than yesterday.

9 cases among special services – 2 less than yesterday.

55 cases among healthcare professionals – 3 less than yesterday.

35 cases in El Cedre (15 from Salita) – 4 less than yesterday.

282 have recovered – 34 more than yesterday.

37 fatalities – 1 more than yesterday

717 Cumulative positives: – same as yesterday.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

• The SAAS workers, through their works council, have given up the pay improvements they had approved. This is worth € 500,000 which they have given to the hospital administration to be used to fight COVID-19.

• The Health Minister yesterday said that these good results reflect what happened two weeks ago, (virus incubation period). So how well we follow the Government’s recommendations today, will be reflected in the situation we have in 15 days time.

• More than 41,000 have registered for the rapid antibody test, representing 51% of the population. It is so important to get as many of us tested as possible. If you haven’t signed up please do so now, if worried ask a friend to do it for you at https://coronavirus.govern.ad/appointment Work is underway to begin the procedure as soon as possible. The result is confidential and no company can ask the worker to communicate it.

• Smokers are asked not to smoke in public spaces where they have to wear a mask.

• It is very important that we continue to be very strict with social distancing and hygiene measures. If we relax, we could have a regrowth in the next 2 weeks.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF SOCIAL ACTIONS

• All existing social affairs programs have been intensified. The goal is for no one to be left out.

• Aid for rental housing (decree 17-4-2020) for people who have lost their jobs, can be processed electronically and its duration is expected until the end of the crisis situation, the aid will be received until the last day of the month in which the end is declared. The criteria for accessing these grants have been simplified:

Residence: 1 year of legal and effective residence.

Source of income: Proof of loss of employment as a result of the health crisis.

Economic limit: 1.3 times the personal LECS or the cohabitation unit.

Maximum rental income amounts: 10% increase in maximum rental income. (Ex.1 person: maximum rent 687.50 € / month)

Property scale: € 35,000

Percentage of collaboration: Priority groups those with – 40% of the monthly income / Other situations – <35% of the monthly income.

Unemployment benefit

• For those salaried people who lost their jobs after 13th March or who were already unemployed before, and the crisis situation does not allow them to find work. It can also accommodate self-employed workers who have ceased their activity due to the permanent closure of the company.

• It is a retroactive benefit that makes the previous requirements more flexible.

• This benefit will be valid until 14 days after the declaration of the end of the health crisis.

• Paid leave to care for children: 27 applications were submitted and 8 were approved.

Children, adolescents and young people.

• Emotion Management Guide: recommendations have been developed that you will find on social media next week to help young people overcome the difficulties of the present situation.

Temporary workers

• In Andorra there are about 4,000 temporary workers, of which about 3,000 are from outside the EU. Mainly I believe from the Argentine due to their government’s blocking their return. With the help of the Comuns, the needs of these temporary workers are being processed. Caritas supplies food if needed. 70% of these temporary workers have already made themselves available to the Government to carry out voluntary work.

A SUMMARY ECONOMIC MEASURES

• Economic reopening: Trade and police inspectors have verified that compliance with the regulations has been very broad, although one business was found to have opened without permission. Very few cases of abusive pricing have been detected . Where there has been a price increase for some products it has been associated with an increase applied by the provider.

• The Government will maintain the subsidies planned in the field of culture and sport.

• The Andorran federations have returned to the Government € 524,000 corresponding to travel subsidies that could not be used.

DONATIONS

• Solidarity fund: Donations through bank accounts, yesterday exceeded 2,000,000 euros.

• SMS text messages to 828 and Ajuda, raise around 45,000€ a day. Why not send one every day as you read this message? It will add just 2€ to your telephone bill and every little helps.)

Culturally yours,

Clare.

