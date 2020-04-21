39 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Monday, 20th April, 2020

Information marked in blue below indicates where one can look for more information on the web. It does not necessarily indicate a direct ‘click’ connection.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

433 active cases – 9 less than yesterday.

4 new cases – 5 less than yesterday

37 people in hospital – 2 more than yesterday. 19 on the wards, 18 in the ICU (13 with mechanical ventilation)

407 isolated at home – same as yesterday.

11 cases among special services – same as yesterday.

58 cases among health professionals – 12 more than yesterday.

39 patients in El Cedre, 16 of them from La Salita , 9 convalescing, 14 recovered.

248 Recovered – 13 more than yesterday

36 total death toll – same as yesterday

717 accumulated cases

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· At 17h: Minister of Health: Joan Martínez Benazet, Minister Spokesman: Eric Jover and Minister of Education and Higher Education: Ester Vilarrubla all took part in the virtual press conference.

· Antibody tests: they are working on the protocol and procedures. When they are ready the rules will be made public. The population is asked to register for the appointment at https://coronavirus.govern.ad/appointment The results of the tests allow them to make decisions better adapted to Andorra’s reality.

· The pressure on the health system has been reduced thanks to social distancing. We have to be very careful and follow all the recommendations. We will become more active but in a different way (with masks, extreme hygiene, social distancing, etc.).

· Serious illnesses such as cancer or those of Covid-19 are being treated, and a protocol is being developed to monitor these diseases.

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION

A SUMMARY OF EDUCATION ACTIONS

Present Measures:

· Connectivity for virtual home-schooling: 270 tablets have been loaned to pupils through the Ministry’s loan service and, with the help of AndorraTelecom, 67 families unconnected to wifi now have access to the internet.

· Dining: The dining service has not been charged in order to alleviate the increase in household expenses. The money paid directly to the dinner centres to cover free lunches has been returned to the Government.

· App b-resolver: It is an extensive application for all students over 12 years old. Originally designed to combat bullying, it has been reinvented to also help against distress or anxiety caused by the current situation. As of today, 5 alerts have been received.

· Web: through the page www.infoeducacio.ad, you can find all the information related to school transport, calendar, help, and other education related topics

Future measures:

· Yesterday virtual teaching resumed (after the Easter break) At the earliest we will resume school on 1st June. A document has been created with guidelines for teachers of all the educational systems (Andorran, French and Spanish), with the objectives set in the current situation, what type of activities should be followed and the importance of direct contact with families for the monitoring of educational activities among others. For students with disabilities, the teaching calendar is also being followed. In terms of mentoring, work is also underway to assess the emotional needs of students.

· Baccalaureate Examinations: The 2020 Baccalaureate examinations have been suspended. Continuous assessment and students’ research work will be used to qualify each student, with the condition that they resume the virtual daily classes and have the correct attitude towards the work they are asked to do. From 1st June, preparation for university examinations will be intensified.

· With regard to free candidates, official exams are not suspended. They will be taken in June, be it virtually or in person.

· Vocational Training: These baccalaureate examinations have also been suspended, grading students based on continuous assessment. As for work placements, some students have already been able to do them. For the moment, the rest will not be cancelled, and will be performed if necessary, reducing the length of stay at the practice.

· The examinations for the Diploma of Professional Education have been cancelled with the same conditions of continuous evaluation as the other tests

· Proposals have been received from high school students, to help denote their maturity.

· School Calendar: The calendar is being kept as published. Virtual teaching will continue until May. Pentecost Holiday Week will be as indicated. And the school course will be completed as planned. There will be no academic activity this summer, but other support and activities will be organized to help alleviate the negative effects of this situation.

· Pre-enrolment at schools has been open since 1st April. Registration for vocational training was opened yesterday. As for School Transportation and grants, they will open online in mid-May.

· Childcare Service: 100 requests have been received, and the education service has spoken to all the families. The service is not need immediately, but for the second phase, (when parents return to work). The authorities already have the centre and protocol set. up.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· Actua Seminar: yesterday Minister Gallardo spoke through a webinar about the second package of economic measures. (Which will come into effect once it has been signed by the co-princes and appeared in the Government official bulletin, BOPA) More than 400 people viewed the seminar, and over 300 questions were asked. This seminar can be viewed on Actua’s website and through its YouTube channel. Employers or self-employed who have other doubts, can telephone 180 or go to [email protected]

Mobility:

Internal mobility: – 61% from last year, this means it has gone up 20% since 6th April.

Spanish border: – 83% from last year, this means it has gone up 6% since 6th April.

French border: – 97%, unchanged since April 6.

Tomorrow Victor Filloll, Minister of Social Affairs, will explain the details of the modifications to unemployment benefits and rental assistance.

