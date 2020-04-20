38 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Sunday, 19th April, 2020

GOOD NEWS!

Starting from yesterday on, there will be only one press conference a day. It will take place at 17h with both the Minister of Health, Joan Martínez Benazet and the Minister Spokesman, Eric Jover.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

442 active cases (22 fewer cases than yesterday which was 6 less than the day before)

9 new cases: 1 more than yesterday

35 people in hospital, 16 on the wards, 19 at the ICU (13 with mechanical 407 isolated at home – 21 fewer than yesterday ventilation)

11 cases amongst special services workers 46 cases amongst healthcare professionals

235 Recovered: – 30 more than yesterday.

36 deceased – 1 more than yesterday

713 accumulated positive cases

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

• The Minister, Martínez Benazet, reported that the number of hospitalized patients is declining. A few weeks ago we had about 58 and now we have 35. But you can’t lower your guard. The ICU is the key location and is the most important indicator to see if the coronavirus activity has ended or is developing. Under normal circumstances, the number of ICU patients has not exceed 8, but there are currently 19.

• Protective measures: The Minister reminds us that we must be careful with protective measures to prevent the spread, such as the use of masks, the distance with other people of 4 meters and when running of 10 meters and proper hand washing before and after you leave the house.

• Martínez Benazet insists that we must act very meticulously otherwise we could see another outbreak. We will have to wear masks for a long time and we will have to change the way we live to get back to normal, and that normal is obviously going to be different from three months ago.

• Mass antibody test. They will be done very soon. They will be regulated by some procedures and protocols that will be established shortly and will have the collaboration of volunteers, the comuns, Actuatech and other entities. Once well designed and well defined, we will be properly informed about the protocols.

• So far there have been some 28,000 requests by individuals and family groups for an appointment. ( At coronavirus.govern.ad. If you have a VPN set outside Andorra, you have to deactivate it to access the web site and then reactivate it afterwards.) Appointments will be made when all protocols are in place. This will be the “x-ray” to see how the population is facing the epidemic.

• The Minister thanked the country’s healthcare professionals and carers who are successfully getting many of the patients off mechanical ventilators and recovered from severe illness.

THE GOVERNMENT

A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

• The e-commerce measures and the second package of economic measures was passed by the Consell General on Saturday and were released on Sunday. It will take a few days for the co-princes to vote, but the measures will be approved on 1st May.

• Activity professionals need to understand that social and economic behaviours will. in the future be different from before the Covid-19 crisis.

• Education. There have been 85 requests for the new daycare system, which was proposed to help families who had to restart their activities. Of these, 17 have been associated with activities already resumed. They will be studied to specify the centres where the children will be accommodated and the time slots that each can access.

• Tomorrow in the press conference, Education Minister Ester Vilarrubla will be present to discuss the schools’ situation and to explain how the Ministry is working at the moment.

DONATIONS

• There has been a Country Artist Initiative, with a charity auction via Instagram, the proceeds of which will go to the Solidarity Fund. With #artistescontralacovisans, the auction will end today at noon

• Text messaging to 828 with the message Ajuda is still sending 2€ per message from your telecom account to the special Covid-19 account to help cover the government’s healthcare expenses. In recent days this simple system has been raising around 40,000€ a day.

