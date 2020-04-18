36 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Friday, 17th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

470 active cases at present (2 less than yesterday)

14 new cases

41 cases in hospital: (2 less than yesterday) 23 on the wards, 18 in the ICU (14 with mechanical ventilation)

429 confined at home – same as yesterday

12 cases amongst special services – same as yesterday.

62 cases amongst healthcare workers – one more than yesterday.

191 Recovered – 14 more than yesterday

35 deceased – 2 more than yesterday

695 accumulated positives:

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

HEALTH SUMMARY

· At yesterday’s 13h, televised health conference, Minister Joan Martínez Benazet reported that the health professionals who have come from Cuba and are supporting the Andorran healthcare system, are being a great help. The adaptation process was a success, despite having different techniques and being accustomed to different apparatus;

· Non-residents who are currently in Andorra can also purchase masks, just as they will participate in the mass testing.

· Treatments: Interferon is one of the medicines used with patients.

· Activation of the protocol for running or jogging. The rules have been followed in an exemplary way. Remember it is imperative to keep your distance despite always wearing a mask.

· During the time assigned to go out, you must shop and / or walk. You should not leave your home twice in one day.

· It is important to leave the space from 11h to 14:h for people over 70 or vulnerable.

· Running in the mountains is not allowed. You must be 2 km or less away from home.

· Start of free population screening.

· From yesterday evening you could make an appointment for the test on the web coronavirus.govern.ad. You don’t need to sign up today, it can be done over the next few days to avoid crashing the web.

· Each application will be assigned to one of the 50 available testing points.

· The test consists of a very small prick to a finger and the result can be read in 15 minutes.

· Using joint responsibility, the Government is convinced that the population will go to be tested without the need for further incentives.

· The desirable percentage of population immunity is 60% but Andorra may have lower numbers. Iceland did a massive test and they had only 6-7% immunity. We may be above Iceland because Andorra has received a lot of tourists and our own population has travelled a lot, but it is difficult to determine as yet what percentage we will find.

· Once the population’s data situation is known, new protocols will be established and exceptions made for social, tourist or commercial confinement.

· After the first two checks, another check may need to be made after a few months. In the days and weeks after population screening, PCR antigen tests will continue to be made to confirm new cases.

· We may not all suffer from the disease, especially because the elderly and vulnerable are very well protected .

THE GOVERNMENT

SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC MEASURES

· The Government Spokesman, Eric Jover, and the Minister of the Economy, Jordi Gallardo were both present at yesterday’s televised press conference at 20h.

Stages of reactivation of economic activity:

Objectives:

· To recover the economic activity of the country in stages.

· To gradually open up the different activity sectors taking into account current and future needs.

· To gradually reincorporate companies and workers into economic activity.

Procedure:

· The resumption will be in phases, with intervals of 15 days, and following health recommendations.

· The change of phase is conditional on a satisfactory epidemiological situation.

· Phase 1: Monday 20th April: Activities that make life easier during confinement, such as activities related to clothing (merceries modisteries merchandise, dressmaking …), agriculture and home gardening, some wholesale and retail activities (household appliances, other appliances, toys, music items, stationery and newspapers, DIY, computers). Real estate services will also be opened to meet the needs regarding housing rentals.

· A maximum of 948 employees from a maximum of 596 businesses will be incorporated in this phase.

· Both products and services will be allowed to be sold online, prioritizing teleworking.

· Phase 2: Monday 4th May : Activities that do not depend on tourism for their development. This phase is focused on the construction sector, on its effect on GDP and on the fact that it does not depend on tourism. Liberal professionals such as architects will also be able to resume activities.

· Phase 3: Monday, 18th May: the gradual reinstatement of the rest of the activities. This phase will be divided into different sub-phases. It is too early to determine what kind of activities will open in this phase, it all depends on the urgency and needs of the citizens.

· For the health professions such as physiotherapists, dentists, podiatrists, the criteria for urgency will be loosened, although they may not be included in the first and probably not in the second phase, given their close interaction with patients.

Social Measures

· Workers with dependent children can obtain a government-issued leave of absence (a measure seen in the first package) on at least the minimum wage.

· Notwithstanding this permission, the Ministry of Education is working on a child care program but under conditions other than ordinary classes (this does not include children under 3). The establishments of the Andorran educational system for this service will be enabled. Schedules will be made in shifts adapted to the different

schedules of the parents. A form is available to request this service at www.educacio.ad.

· For children under the age of 3, the community is working to find a solution

· The Ministry of Social Affairs will also strengthen the home care service for the care of the elderly and disabled.

· All these applications will be studied on a case-by-case basis.

· It will be difficult for schools to reopen before 1st June. It all depends on the epidemiological evolution.

DONATIONS

· There have been no recent reports but the text messaging to 828 with the message Ajuda is still sending 2€ per message from your telecom account to the special Covid-19 account to help cover the government’s healthcare expenses. In recent days this simple system has been raising around 40,000€ a day.

TWEETS FROM THE COMUNS

ENCAMP

· Library Archive of Andorra @ XarxaBiblioAnd at 20h we continue with the second video of #AndorraSantJordiacasa. Today takes us to the Pas de la Casa, where Teresa Blanco will read us a fragment from the book ‘Encamp. A particular story ‘, with texts by # FrancescRodríguezRossa and edited at the end of 2019 by @ComuEncam

ORDINO

· We share with you a new proposal to celebrate a unique Sant Jordi from home. #ordinoesviu #ordinoenclauderosa # covid19 #quedatacasa 🌹🐉📖

LA MASSANA

· La Massana’s solidarity network, made up of 27 young people from the parish, has served 51 people who have asked them to buy food or to go to the pharmacy. (The ones helping friends of mine speak excellent English.)

ANDORRA LA VELLA

· Together with my 5 roommates (all seasonal workers) we want to thank @GovernAndorra @Caritas_andorra @AndorraCapital and the Cap de Govern @XavierEspot for the support provided, this time with food and cleaning supplies. Thank you! (There are still many hundreds of Argentinean ski instructors etc stuck in Andorra due to Argentina’s closed doors policy to returning citizens. They are being cared for by the parishes, charities and individuals including Carnisseria Simonet of La Massana.)

SANT JULIÀ

· We are collaborating in the fight against coronavirus by joining the #LaurediaSolidaria campaign to raise funds. Donations will go to the Community Social Cohesion Fund. Thanks to everyone who has already collaborated! 👏🏻

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

· Engordany @ comuee at 17h yesterday. From the Circulation Traffic Police of the @comuee we want to thank the kindness of the bakery ART i PA, which regularly brings us pastries and cakes to make our job “sweet”. 👍🏼 Thanks ART i PA. This helps to keep our morale high and to pin down the virus.

· Yesterday was the first telematic format of a session of @comuee the Consell de Comú as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Meetings will continue to be virtual as long as it cannot be restored to normal.