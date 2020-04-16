34 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on .Wednesday, 15th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

471 active cases (3 more than yesterday which was 10 less than the day before)

41 people in hospital, 24 on the wards, 17 in the ICU (14 with mechanical ventilation) 430 cases confined at home

14 Special services are positive – the same as yesterday.

65 healthcare workers are positive – 1 more than yesterday.

42 positive cases in El Cedre ( 16 from la Salita, 2 less than yesterday.)

169 in total cured,

33 deceased – 2 more than yesterday.

673 cases in total

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· The first piece of good news is that the Health Minister: Joan Martínez Benazet was filmed in person at the conference, rather than at home in his living room, having received a second negative test showing that he has recovered from Covid-19.

· The protocol for outdoor activity has been approved by the Consell General, as shown by it’s appearance in the BOPA (Butlletí Oficial del Principat d’Andorra) and the activity can start from today. (See link below to see what the official announcement looks like.)

THE RULES

· Distance: No more than 2 km away from home (Departure only on foot, not by bicycle or car)

· Social distance: maintain a minimum distance of 4 meters with respect to other people. (You can only group with the people you live with, not other relatives or friends.)

· Duration: 1 hour on alternate days. (Remember, on even dates such as today, 16th April, residents from even numbered buildings, or from houses with names starting with A – M, can go out and, on odd days such as tomorrow, 17th April, those who live in odd numbered buildings or from houses with names starting with N – Z (that’s me as I live in Xalet…).

· Type of exercise:

6-9h Physical exercise (running or walking fast)

9-11h Walking or shopping, including families

11-14h Over 70s or vulnerable people

14-19h Walking or shopping

· 19-21h Physical exercise (running or walking fast)

· MASKS: Compulsory use of masks for anyone traveling on the streets or in any public interior space. For social use, surgical masks can last for several days, there’s no need to change them daily.

· There is no problem getting masks, over 100,000 have been distributed to pharmacies,

· Children 12/14 years old do not need to wear a mask until they can use the adult size, although they can wear custom-made, homemade ones.

· With the collaboration of Co-Prince Macron, 3,250 FFP2 masks and 14,750 surgical masks were received yesterday.

· Recreational or sports facilities in the parks cannot be used as they would be a source of contact contamination.

· Benches can be used provided you don’t touch them with your hands. The comuns will clean the benches

· Each comun will establish walking or running circuits

· The traffic police will be able to recommend how to follow this protocol. If it works, more days or slots will be opened up.

· Population screening will start on Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

· The Government has invested 1.5 million euros in buying the antibody tests. These tests will not be obligatory as it is legally not feasible, however, being able to prove thhat you have antibodies can give you access to less restrictive measures.

· Phase 1: The antibody test will be performed on the entire population over ten days. The results will serve to establish the possible steps of release from confinement for those who are shown to already have antibodies.

· Phase 2: 15 days later everyone will be tested again to see how the contagion is evolving.

· A system will be set up for people to request an appointment, in order to be tested at indicated points.

· Each person will be handed a certificate, digital or not, that will say in what epidemiological situation they are in.

THE GOVERNMENT

SUMMARY MEASURES

· The measures adopted in both the first and now the second omnibus law going before parliament, are intended to maintain the purchasing power of our citizens.

Lease measures:

· The rent of commercial premises for companies or self-employed:

A 100% rent discount in case of having the activity closed, a 100% rent discount in case of having being on call or there permenantly or permanence and an 80% rent discount for those open activities during the decree of exceptional circumstances.

· Once the economic activity resumes, in the first month, the activities that were closed will have a discount of 100%, and of 50% in the second month. For on call activities the discounts will be 80% in the first month and 40% in the second month.

· Lastly, the activities that remained open will have a 50% rent discount on the first month and 25% on the second month. In the third month the rents will return to normal.

· For employees who have had a temporary suspension of their employment contract (STCT) or a reduction in working hours (RJL), they will also enjoy a rent reduction of 20%. This rebate will be maintained until they return to normal working hours.

Salaried Measures:

· 100% reimbursement of the salary for the health sector in case of isolation due to positive tests or positive contact and 66% for those in other sectors.

· 20% of house rent in the case of STCT or RJL.

· € 1,083 for people who have to take care of children under the age of 14 or a disabled person.

· Time compensation system between the company and the employee over accrued overtime, future overtime and up to 50% of the holidays.

· Rescue of private pension plans without penalty up to 1083 euros per month.

· For employees affected by a STCT, the minimum wage is guaranteed 100% and, gradually, the salary is reduced in stages.

· Those affected by the RJL, a maximum of 75% reduction is expected and the final salary received, in the same stages as the salary reduction system in the STCT will be applied.

· Lack of the total mortgage payment in cases where the basic expenses plus the mortgage instalment exceeds 35% of the income of the nuclear family

· Deferral and / or fragmentation of invoices from Andorra Telecom, FEDA or other electric distributors.

Soft Credits: The rate of received applications r has slowed down and they are becoming less and less. 1,405 applications received: 533 from the self-employed and 872 from legal entities. The total amount requested iwas € 384 million. 693 applications were resolved, of which 604 were granted in whole or in part, and 89 were rejected. For operating expenses, € 131 million has been requested, of which € 52.5 million has been awarded. For refinancing, 44 million euros have been requested and 1.9 million euros have been awarded.

ITV: Suspension of vehicle inspection expiry dates for a period of 2 months from the end of the shutdown.

Cultural activities: The Ministry of Culture is calling, as from today, that those who had tickets for a show or other cultural activity consider the possibility of not asking for a refund in order to help these types of activities.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

