31 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Sunday, 12th April, 2020

Yesterday, Easter Sunday, 2020, Andorra’s Cap de Govern, Xavier Espot Zamora, took to the podium to explain the new economic and social measures to be taken to alleviate the consequences of the health crisis. This is a long speech but a very important one, an Easter ‘State of the Union’ address. Apart from anything else it portrays the thinking of our government and also the character of the Andorran people. We, as foreigners, can learn a lot about our country of residence by reading this document… I find him most impressive.

YESTERDAY’S UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

481 active cases (19 less then yesterday.)

42 cases are in hospital, (14 in ICU with 13 on mechanical ventilators. 5 more ventilators have arrived which brings the total to 37.)

71 healthcare workers are positive.

46 cases are positive in El Cedre retirement home now used for the country’s elderly C19 patients. 18 are from La Salita residencia.)

638 is the total number of cases since the outbreak began. 128 have been cured, 29 have died).