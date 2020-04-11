29 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Friday, 10th April, 2020

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA

504 active cases (4 more than yesterday which was 11 more than the day before)

40 in hospital: 24 on the wards and 16 in ICU (13 with mechanical ventilation. 1 new patient admitted).

464 at home.

17 special workers are positive – the same as yesterday.

82 healthcare workers are positive – 8 fewer than yesterday

71 hospital patients were discharged.

601 total accumulated cases tested positive for Covid-19

26 total fatalities (1more than yesterday due to the post mortem results of a patient who died on 7th April.)

(Guiding our Minister of Health is the medical consultant, Oriol Mitjà, an international expert in epidemics.)

· Yesterday the Minister of Health, Joan Martínez Benazet (isolated at home with mild Covid-19 symptoms) reported that the pressure on the healthcare system had dropped significantly, which indicates that the measures taken have been correct. He also reminded us that the ICU had been strengthened by 5 new mechanical ventilators, one of them the result of an altruistic donation from an Andorran family.

· Reopening Economic sectors. Martínez Benazet stated that in the current situation – in which the pressure on the healthcare system has diminished and it appears that we are moving towards the flattening of the curve of incidence – we can have some peace of mind and may consider opening certain very specific sectors, but remember that the policy is to asses the epidemic control day by day, making decisions wisely.

· Cuban doctors. Benazet reported that they have started work this week and that they are already supporting SAAS professionals.

· Covid-19 Symptoms. Remember that mild symptoms are now known to be skin manifestations (most common in infants) and others that affect smell and taste and that is aside from aspects that mimic the flu, such as overall tiredness and headache. The most alarming symptoms are when respiratory symptoms begin.

· The seriousness of the picture is due to lung involvement, and the Health Minister confirmed that the lethality ratio of the disease in Andorra is lower than in other places, perhaps because we have a wider tested base and that the healthcare system of confinement has been robust, despite the intensity of the infection.

· The government spokesman, Eric Jover, told the virtual press conference that yesterday there had been a meeting of the Cap de Govern (Head of Government) and the Minister of the Presidency within the framework of the Social Economic Council, which includes union representatives, employers and various of the country’s economic agents. Here the Cap de Govern, Xavier Espot presented the strategic lines

of the law that will come into effect in the coming week, wanting to share some of the proposals and find a consensus amongst all the affected economic actors.

· The main objective of the law is to protect workers’ jobs, which is why the first package was injected. The second package reviews the omnibus law’s measures to strengthen some sectors, such as offering more aid to the self-employed. At the time of economic reactivation after shutdown, a third package will be needed, which will be discussed later.

· A webpage has been opened for students and teachers. It collects information about the school year and gives access to an educational resource bank. Access is via the government web govern.ad/coronavirus or infoeducacio.ad

· Seasonal workers: On 6th April, the Portuguese temporary workers returned to their country and 5 Andorran nationals were repatriated. Argentine authorities are negotiating the return of the many hundreds of Argentinean seasonal workers stuck in Andorra.

· Transit. There have been several road accidents, the result of irresponsibility. Traffic is – 85% nationally, on the Hispanic border -92% and on the French -95%.

· The Solidarity fund accounts opened with all the banking institutions in the country have accumulated 1.63 million euros. On Thursday the mobile message number 828, received over 23,000 messages using the text “Ajuda”, which represented more than 44,000 euros during the one day. New donations have arrived from Ski Andorra, the International Club of Andorra, the neighbours of the village of Ransol, the Automobile Club d’Andorra and the Inner Wheel.

