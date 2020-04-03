21 ANDORRA’S COVID-19 UPDATE AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· The progression of the Covid-19 curve in Andorra continues arithmetically. The strength of the measures taken by the Government from the outset has meant that its evolution in Andorra is, for the moment, under control. It is not a bad thing that a part of the population is gradually becoming infected. The worrying thing is that the population at risk is infected.

· The PCR test performed in Andorra has a near 100% reliability, so the phenomenon of false negatives does not exist.

· There is also no news of saturated funeral homes in Andorra.

· We are working on developing a protocol to perform the antibody test on all people living or working in Andorra.

· The 39 Cuban healthcare workers will be quarantined for 14 days as the protocol has set out. The quarantine can be lifted from the 7th day, depending on its evolution and if it is necessary to reinforce and support the UCI staff. It is unknown where and when the Cuban doctor who tested positive could have been infected, since the proper displacement rules were followed at all times. It would seem that the contagion took place in Cuba.

· The total number of SAAS staff is almost 1,100, so the percentage of those affected does not jeopardize the running of the hospital. There is no collapse of professionals although some have to spend extra hours in the ICU or at el Cedre.

· Material: 70,000 surgical masks have arrived from China, sent by the supplier, Huawei, who offered them to Andorra Telecom. In the coming days, we expect a batch of 30,000 more masks of the higher grade, FFP2 type.

· The markets are inundated and some of the ordered material has not arrived. A consignment of mechanical ventilators is expected to arrive in the country, but it is not known when. One, coming from Germany, was given by a person from Andorra.

· Remember: this seasonal virus is contagious and survives best at low temperatures. The cold preserves it longer on surfaces. (Clean all surfaces, keyboards, handles C.A)

· The College of Psychologists, which provides support to those who need it due to the confinement situation, has already answered more than 100 enquiries.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

399 positive cases (34 more than yesterday, which was 11 more than the day before.)

50 cases are in the hospital: 36 of whom are on the wards and 14 in the ICU (13 with mechanical ventilators: 2 very seriously ill, 3 others will soon be able to breathe normally.)

349 cases at home.

95 positive cases amongst health workers.

19 positive cases amongst special workers such as police and firemen

29 hospital discharges

15 deaths in total.

THE GOVERNMENT

· The amount of financial and material donations made by the Andorran people is outstanding.

· The French co-prince has activated different healthcare resources to provide us with necessary materials. In addition, he has made a donation of 200,000 euros to the solidarity fund opened by the Government.

· Payment with Cards: from today the amount that can be paid by card without having to enter the code goes from 20 euros to 50 euros. This measure has been introduced to try to avoid physical contact as much as possible.

· Infractions: 2 new offenses have been investigated by Commerce. One associated with a professional who was not maintaining the necessary hygienic conditions for both the client and himself. The other breach was opened with a trader who did not make the necessary protective material available for his clients and workers.

· Soft Credits: 1,192 applications have been submitted. 54 resolutions have already been arrived at. The rate of resolutions will increase in the coming days. A total of 1.9 million euros have been awarded of the 5.5 million requested for operating expenses.

· A pack of economic measures: the Government has promised the different parliamentary groups that it will present the first draft of this second packet next week. The aim is to have the law ready on 15th April to enter the parliamentary procedure and to vote on it in extreme urgency within 48 hours so as to be in force before the end of the month.

DONATIONS

· Solidarity Fund: Andorran Banking has once again given its support in this exceptional situation as follows: Andbank has made a donation of 120,000 euros, MoraBanc one of 100,000 euros, Crèdit Andorrà also gave 100,000 euros plus a further donation by their workers and former employees of 100,000 euros. Banc Sabadell and Vallbanc contributed 100,000 and 30,000 euros respectively.

· SMS 828: 18,906 SMS were received, producing more than 37,000 euros. At present the total amount of donations via SMS exceeds 1.2 million euros.

TWEETS FROM THE COMUNS

ENCAMP

· The 2nd April was World Autism Awareness Day. With the slogan “I can learn, I can work”, we want to focus on improving the quality of life of people with ASD, offering access to education and quality work appropriate to their abilities and priorities.

ORDINO

· We have good news for those who know the #centreesportiuordino and those who don’t: we lift weights.

LA MASSANA

· A message from the Cap de Govern, Xaviar Espot. “Hi girls and boys, today I have another secret weapon to fight coronaviruses. You need to wash your hands often with soap and water to get rid of the virus – remember we count on your help in fighting the virus. Between us we will all succeed

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

· Attention mothers and fathers! The situation arising from the Covid-19 can cause anxiety in the little ones at home. This is why we offer you remote psychological care. Visit e-e.ad

INTERNATIONAL

· Seasonal Workers: The 5th April flight from Toulouse to Buenos Aires scheduled for Argentinean seasonal workers has been cancelled. Air France has not received permission from the Argentine authorities. The Government of Andorra is still working to find an alternative route via Madrid. As for the rest of the seasonal workers, in principal there are no travel problems and, if applicable, they can contact the Government through the available forms.