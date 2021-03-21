2021 World Triathlon Winter Championships Andorra: the Russian team got the highest number of medals

Andorra hosted the World Triathlon Winter Championships for the first time this weekend with more than 200 athletes from 12 countries : Czech Republic, Norway, Russia, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, Germany, Portugal, Great Britain, Andorra and Romania.

Naturlandia park, near the town of Sant Julià de Lòria, hosted racing on Saturday and Sunday (March 20-21).

The two-day event will have races for in elite, junior, under-23 and Para-triathlon athletes, and there will be a mixed relay event for both elite and junior athletes.

Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) athlete Pavel Andreev started as the clear favourite in the men’s race, having won every world title since winning his first in 2011. But he only had the second position after Hans Christian from Norway.

The Russian national team got the highest number of medals, receiving one gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

Seven medals were won by the Norwegian team, four medals were won by the Italian team.

Results: 2021 World Triathlon Winter Championships Andorra

Elite Men

Hans Christian NOR

Pavel Andreev RTF

Giuseppe Lamastra ITA

Elite Women

Sandra Mairhofer ITA

Romana Slavinec AUT

Anna Medvedeva RTF

Results: 2021 World Triathlon Winter Championships Andorra

U23 Men

Mattia Tanara ITA

Evgenii Evgrafov RTF

Ivan Zalavtsev RTF

U23 Women

Nadezhda Belkina RTF

Olga Cheremisinova RTF

Valeria Kuznetsova RTF

Results: 2021 World Triathlon Winter Championships Andorra

Junior Men

Sivert Ekroll NOR

Casper Rønning NOR

Yaroslav Kurilenok RUS

Junior Women

Julie Meinicke NOR

Theresa Fürstenberg NOR

Anastasiia Nepomilueva RUS

Results: 2021 World Triathlon Winter Championships Andorra

2×2 Mixed Relay

Team I Norway NOR

Team I Italy ITA

Team I RTF RTF

2×2 Mixed Junior Relay

Team I Norway NOR

Team I Russia RUS

Team I Spain ESP