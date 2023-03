1984 Airstream 290 “Astrovan”: a NASA vehicle

The Astrovan, a NASA vehicle, transported the astronauts from their living accommodation to the launch site for the Space Shuttle. It made 14 km journey from 1984 to 2011 (the last flight of the shuttle). Very attached to this vehicle which is laden with history, the astronauts were always opposed to replacing it. This is a replica based on an Airstream Excella Motorhome.

Cité de l’espace (Toulouse)