1932 Green Ford ANF 2-door coach 29.05.2023 Technologies, transport and equipment, World best cars by Jordi Vilaró / anf, brands, cars, companies, engineering, ford, history, technologies, Transport, vehicles 1932 Ford ANF two-door coach with 4 cylinders, 2000 cc, 12 HP. 90 km/h