1932 Green Ford ANF 2-door coach

1932 Ford ANF two-door coach with 4 cylinders, 2000 cc, 12 HP. 90 km/h

Spanish Ricart y Pérez Carreristes from 1923

French Delage Berline Type D6-11 from 1933

Cadillac V12 series 370 roadster from 1933

Lincoln Type 8 Double Phaeton L series. V8

Chrysler funeral car from 1928

Daimler Limousine Type DF 302 from 1954

