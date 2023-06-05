1903 Ford Pilot. Brown version

The Ford Pilot Model E71A is a medium-sized car that was built by Ford UK from August 1947 to 1951.

It was effectively replaced in 1951 with the launch of Ford UK’s Zephyr Six and Consul models, though V8 Pilots were still offered for sale, being gradually withdrawn during that year. In its production run 22,155 cars were made.

Engine and running gear

The Pilot was the first large post-War British Ford. It was based on the pre-War 22 hp (16 kW) Model 62 chassis, and was initially offered in 1946 with the 2227 cc side-valve V8 60 engine from the 1939 model.

That engine proved inadequate for the vehicle size and was quickly replaced by the E71A Dagenham ‘Enfo’ (English Ford) 30 hp engine. Dagenham cast its own version of the US 1937 Model 78, 21 stud, 30 indicated hp, 221 cubic inch/3.6 litre block and probably all ancillaries, most of which had Enfo part numbers. The E71A engine had a number of differences from the 1937 US engine.

The block had one frost (core) plug at the rear on each side, just below the heads, the heads had the firing order cast in, the crankshaft had a long snout, allowing for the fitting of double pulley fan belts for trucks, and big end bearings were flanged 1/4 shells (4 per journal). The sump was also different, because it had a pear-shaped locating hole to accommodate the Lucas starter. Exhaust manifolds had a flowing design, which was an improvement on US versions.

The E71 30 hp 3622 cc engine developed 81 bhp (60 kW), with a stroke of 3+3⁄4 inches (95 mm) and a bore of 3+1⁄16 inches (78 mm), and was fed by a single Solex carburettor. The engine, with twin-sheave belt pulleys, was also used in Thames trucks.

The gearbox had three forward ratios and one reverse, and gears were changed by a gear lever on the steering column. Steering used a form of worm and roller mechanism called a Marles steering box, which had an “hour-glass cam and a double roller”.

The car was considered old-fashioned even when new, but its front brakes were hydraulically operated.

The rear brakes were cable-operated.

The Pilot was built with 6-volt Lucas electrics, including the starter & generator. A twin exhaust system was standard, providing a quality sound.

The wide stud pattern 16 inches (410 mm) wheels were the same as on 1936 to 1939 US cars. The front and rear brake drums were ENFO-made but had the same dimensions as the 1936 US Model 68.

Most Pilots were four-door saloons, based on the 1935 USA Model 48, but Estate (Shooting Brake (Woody)) versions were also built. The chromed brass front windscreen could be opened for ventilation, pivoted about a top hinge. Leather upholstery was standard, and the trim on all interior window frames and the dashboard was made of Bakelite plastic. Trafficator-type indicators were standard, and a hydraulic four-jack system was optional. Production ended in 1951 when Ford replaced the Pilot with the Zephyr.

