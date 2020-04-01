19 LATEST COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Tuesday, 31st March, 2020

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

• The morning’s Health press conference was again led by medical consultant and epidemic expert, Oriol Mitjà. He said that the curve of new Covid-19 cases was maintaining an arithmetic progression, confinement being the measure that works the best. We cannot relax. We are getting ahead of the epidemic but we must stick to our confinement for the moment.

The day will come when we can begin to slowly relax restrictions on outdoor and economic activities. To get to this point, we must strictly adhere to social distancing. Only those with autism or mental health disorders have special permission to leave their homes for walks. (However I have just rung 188 and they have told me that those with dogs can take them out for a short walk near the house to relieve themselves but they cannot go out into the countryside. C.A.)

• 121 PCR tests were performed yesterday, 39 of them on the new Cuban health workers. Of the 10 results so far received, 2 were positive. The labs we work with take 24 hours to give results, but these days they are taking a little longer because of the increased workload they have. The PCR test is not performed for asymptomatic people.

• There has been no increase in the number of cases amongst people who work in basic services, only those in healthcare and the political environment.

• Physiotherapists, podiatrists, dentists or speech therapists are professions that will always act in a case of emergency. But even if you have already have a scheduled appointment do not attend if it is not urgent.

• A study will be performed to see the level of immunity that the population has developed. The goal is to test the inhabitants of Andorra quickly to find out the degree of infection that has reached the country.

• Social Affairs (874 800) will deal with the problems of separated parents who cannot agree who should have their children during the confinement.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

354 Active cases (Good news! Only an increase of 2 compared to 18 the day before.)

46 are in hospital: 34 in the wards and 12 in ICU, where 11 have mechanical ventilators.

324 are at home

15 positives have been recorded amongst police/firemen etc

10 have been discharged

12 deaths in total.

DONATIONS

• The International Club’s Covid-19 fund has, as of this morning, reached €51,750 .

• Solidarity Fund: The citizens have made a total contribution of more than 600,000 euros. 580,000 in bank accounts to date, highlighting the donations of 1,000 euros by the federation of the Gent Gran (seniors) of Andorra and another by the Club Morabanc Andorra with a donation of 10,000 euros. As for the 828 SMS, 17,045 messages have been sent, representing more than 34,000 euros in donations.

THE GOVERNMENT

• SUMMARY MEASURES Seasonal workers: For all those foreign workers who had difficulty returning to their countries, especially the Argentineans, the Argentine authorities and airlines are working to arrange a flight on April 5 from Toulouse, Ski Andorra is also collaborating in repatriating these seasonal workers. This flight is still not confirmed, but the process is far ahead. As for residence permits for these people, it has been extended automatically without having to go through the immigration office.

• Andorra Tourism: The beginning of the summer season will also be affected by the situation generated by the Covid -19. In this sense, Cirque du Soleil is not able to develop a production this July and therefore it will be moved to July 2021. Andorra Tourism is studying a series of possible activities to stimulate the start of the summer season.

• Job record: 324 people registered. 246 temporary or of a fixed duration (76%). 78 people had indefinite contracts that need to be analysed. Of the 153 people contacted, 21 would appear to have been dismissed improperly and have been given recommendations and appropriate help.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

_____________

Look for about the author of the blog Clare Allcard

_____________

Look here for the whole blog “Cultural events in Andorra with Clare Allcard”