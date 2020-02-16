18 works took part in the International Snow Sculpture Competition in Andorra

  Photo reportage   /   , , ,

18 works took part in the International Snow Sculpture Competition in Andorra

Flora and fauna is the theme of this year. The sculptors sought to reflect in their sculptures the emergency situation associated with climate change on the planet.

This year, the sculptors have made incredible efforts to carry out their work due to high temperatures.

The international competition was attended by sculptors from Andorra, Egypt, Turkey, Italy. They were offered blocks of snow of 8 m3.

Photo: Irina Rybalchenko

The Andorran stage of the SKIMO World Cup, Andorra Comapedrosa (Arinsal)

Open Day at Port Tarraco Marina (la Marina Port Tàrraco) in honor of the arrival of the Russian frigate Shtandart

Christmas holidays in Barcelona: 2019-2020

The Pyrenees: after ski parties

V Rally Costa Daurada Legend Reus

The Witches’ Fair in Sant Feliu Sasserra (Fires de les Bruixes), Catalonia

Read more: Photo reportage ...