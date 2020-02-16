18 works took part in the International Snow Sculpture Competition in Andorra

Flora and fauna is the theme of this year. The sculptors sought to reflect in their sculptures the emergency situation associated with climate change on the planet.

This year, the sculptors have made incredible efforts to carry out their work due to high temperatures.

The international competition was attended by sculptors from Andorra, Egypt, Turkey, Italy. They were offered blocks of snow of 8 m3.

Photo: Irina Rybalchenko