18 LATEST COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Monday, 30th March, 2020

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· Health Minister, Joan Martínez Benazet, already isolated at home, now has mild Covid-19 symptoms.

· Oriol Mitjà, Medical consultant and epidemics expert, says “The curve is still growing but in a contained way, mainly thanks to the measures of home confinement. It seems we are approaching the highest part of the curve, but it is impossible to make an accurate forecast. What is clear is that we are ensuring that the health care system does not collapse and that patients can be treated in the best possible way.

· Foods such as bread can become transmission surfaces for the virus. By toasting it, you can make sure that the virus dies.

· Budget Priority: No finance will be spared to get the needed treatment or the best machines. The Government will invest in whatever is needed. People’s health is our priority. In recent days, payments of more than € 2.3 million have been made to cover healthcare costs.

· But the forms of Covid-19 are constantly mutating, with more severe consequences in southern Europe where the people are more seriously ill and younger, some under 50.

· In cases of mild symptoms, paracetamol is recommended over ibuprofen. As a general rule paracetamol should be taken while ibuprofen is held in reserved as directed by the doctor.

· It is being arranged that people considered to be mild cases receive hydroxychloroquine treatment. At the moment, thanks to confinement, the people who are most exposed to infection are those who work in the healthcare sector.

· The team of 39 Cuban healthcare workers, who arrived in Andorra to strengthen the health care system, are at present doing administrative work as they await results of their tests for the virus. Subsequently, a reception protocol will be followed and they will be integrated, over the next three days, into the different health services.

· Regarding the website launched by the Government (http://coronavirus.govern.ad), a total of 1,600 people have registered. They are now being tracked through this device.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

352 Active cases (only an increase of 18 compared to 34 the day before.)

42 are in hospital: 31 in the wards and 11 in ICU, all with mechanical ventilators, 2 are in a very serious condition with multiorgan failure.

258 are at home

15 positives have been recorded amongst police/firemen etc

8 deaths.

THE GOVERNMENT

· The Omnibus law: A decree has been published that further develops the application of the financial assistance provided by the law. Endeavours that have decided to close their doors are welcome.

· Under the same law, the Government has received 845 requests for help: 230.3 million euros have been associated with operating expenses, 58 million euros associated with refinancing of companies coming to a total sum of 288.3 million euros. 87 applications exceeded 500 thousand euros, while 325 applications are below 50 thousand euros. 52% of applications are from the wholesale trade sector such as retail (119 companies), 19% from other services (62 companies), 8.11% to the construction sector (60 companies).

· Soft Credits: The government has decided to make an amendment associated with a request from the Social Democratic Party. The most important modifications will be the following:

Technical Committee: The College of Economists of Andorra is included as advisers.

A memo will be issued upon completion of the grant programme which will be analysed by the Court of Auditors.

Banking entities will be able to count these soft loans within the obligatory investment ratios.

· Some mistakes in applications mean that part of the aid will not be granted to companies that, for example, apply for help to cover all operating expenses or, for example, companies that ask to refinance all their credit. Aid for rent of 50% or 100%, must not be taken into account in applications associated with operating expenses. Nor should the operating expenses be considered for 1 year, but for 3 months. Companies are asked to sign a refinancing contract with their suppliers, especially if they are from outside the principality.

· Child Custody: As far as possible, and always with the agreement of both parents, it is recommended that moving children around be as infrequent as possible. If parents need support they can contact social affairs at 874 800 or [email protected] It is recommended that, as far as possible, communication with the two parents be made as easy as possible via video telephone or other telephone calls. In case of anxiety or children and adolescents with problems, psychological support is also available by calling 809 031 or [email protected]

DONATIONS

· Don’t forget that solidarity donations can be made by sending a message to 828 with the word Ajuda, each message costs 2€.

· To make donations to the Covid19 solidarity fund via the International Club’s Helpline account, please send the donation to AD3000031101101086510404

giving your name and stating Covid19.

· Donations so far: bank accounts have received more than 405,000 euros including 2,700 euros from the Marc GG association, 3,000 euros from the teaching union and 50,000 euros from the Foundation Maria Maestre. SMS 828 has received 15,800 messages, which means more than 31,000 euros in donations. The total amount so far comes to more than 435,000 euros. Both these donations and the various citizen initiatives are of great value.

INTERNATIONAL

· A new Decree entered into force yesterday, which obliges all nationals and residents who return to Andorra to remain confined to their homes for a period of 15 calendar days.

TWEETS FROM THE COMUNS

ENCAMP

· Have you been diagnosed as being # Covid-19 positive? Are you in contact with a positive or have symptoms of the virus? If you are part of this group, you can self-evaluate and monitor the disease through https://coronavirus.govern.ad. Telematic health care.

ORDINO

· # Stay at Home and travel virtually with us. Today we are going a little further and we propose a video route through Romanesque Andorra. Are you coming? youtube.be/O0RTa6V2g60

LA MASSANA

· A minute of silence was held in tribute to the Chief of Traffic Police of La Massana, Lluís Reñé, who died yesterday morning. We appreciate the participation of traffic agents from all the parishes, as well as the police. Our condolences to the family.

ANDORRA LA VELLA

· Andorra healthcare you are heroes. We will not tire of recognizing your work every evening at 8pm. (By going on your balconies or to your open windows to clap and cheer and sing in appreciation and support.C.A.)

SANT JULIÀ

· We appreciate the collaboration of the citizens. This weekend, there was no one in the picnic areas.

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

· The Comú and all the Agents of the Circulation Service of # EscaldesEngordany, join in the condolences for the death of Lluís Reñé Picola, Head of the Circulation Police of the @ comudelamassana. We remember our deceased companion and send encouragement and strength to family and friends.

