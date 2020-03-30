17 LATEST COVID-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h on Sunday, 30th March, 2020

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· It is reported that the M.I. Minister Mr. Josep M Rossell and the Secretary of State Joan Leon have tested positive, but they are feeling alright and continue to work from home. The Minister of Health Joan Martínez Benazet’s partner has tested positive for COVID-19, so he remains in quarantine at home.

· Referring to the staff arriving from Cuba, there are 39 professionals arrived yesterday: 27 nurses and 12 doctors to strengthen the health system, with specialists in internal medicine and intensive care. As soon as they arrived they were tested and offered accommodation in a hotel.

· SAAS staff have, for various reasons, decided not to return home: such as maintaining a distance from the family, “not risking” or “they are frontiersmen, will stay at the same hotel.” Close collaboration with Cuba has made it possible for these professionals to come in.

· The school of Psychologists at 809 031 or [email protected] , is at the service of all those who need it. So far they have received 73 associated inquiries from people in distress and from patients’ GPs wanting information about how to act. Other reasons have been the problems associated with the confinement of children at home, and people who have been unable to be with loved relatives when they died and who felt unable to mourn.

· Top sportspeople living in the country are also asking people to stay home

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

334 active cases up 34 since yesterday. The day before the increase was 38

46 in the hospital, 37 in the wards and 9 in the ICU with ventilators

6 patients were discharged

6 patients died. (One resident of El Cedre and another in their home for the elderly) 18 Positive at El Cedre 2 more than yesterday.

There are sufficient hospital beds and only half the ventilators are being used.

85 health professionals are positive (14 more than yesterday) (It is expected that next week a few will be able to be reincorporated).

7 Firefighters are positive, 19 contacts are isolated.

1 Police is positive, 30 contacts are isolated.

As for the deceased, although they died on the 27th March they had to wait for the test results to confirm that they were positive for Covid-19.

· Reversing the trend of tests: of the last 66 – 44 ones have been negative.

THE GOVERNMENT

· The government spokesman commented that, if necessary, the Government will touch the reserves of the state-owned Andorra Telecom, but it is still too early to know if it will be necessary or to define imports.

· The Platform coronavirus.govern.ad, is proving to be a very useful tool. Already 1,300 people have registered. What is interesting is that, in this way, all those who are sick or have been sick, can register and also those who have had contact with those who are sick and thus the epidemiological department of the hospital and the professionals who care for sick people can find out how many people have been infected by the coronavirus.

DONATIONS

· Andorran Special COVID19 Bank accounts: 112,110€ of donations including from various associations and professional groups. SMS 828: received 14,823 SMS’s at 2€ each making in excess of 29,000€. These Solidarity donations can be made by sending a message to 828 and then Ajuda or by transferring money straight into one of the special solidarity bank accounts.

TWEETS FROM THE COMUNS

ENCAMP

· The leak has been repaired and the water supply restored. Thanks for your help and sorry for the inconvenience.

· Thanks to the workers who make it possible for all services to continue to work every day, and even more now with the confinement.

ANDORRA LA VELLA

· The traffic police cannot stay at home because of their responsibilities. But please will you stay home to help them. Thank you. #quedatacasa.

SANT JULIA

· To enjoy the mountains and the landscapes of our country again, we must stay home now.

· First online classes for seniors. Thanks teachers of the Llar de Lòria and @LoriaTV for making this possible: Yoga: Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Musical Mix: Tuesday and Thursday at 9.30h for @LoriaTV or https: youtu.be/KCODyz4hDMc and youtu.be/6ixan8T2kTE .

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

· Artist’s palette. Let’s beat #COVID! Help them leave and not come back. Draw a picture of how you see the battle against COVID! All your drawings will go to a “virtual exhibition” in the account #Instagram @ vencem_el_coronavirus. Discover how to do it on the web e-e.ad.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

