16 LATEST Covid-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of 20h Saturday, 28th March, 2020

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

· It is two weeks since confinement measures for the coronavirus crisis began. Since then the population has shown their gratitude for the efforts of the healthcare staff with applause every night at 20h from balconies and windows.

· There is one less patient in the ICU. The risk of ICU saturation and system collapse is at present low.

· By placing those who were not infected into hotels has worked well.

· The good news is the arrival of specialists in internal medicine, intensive care etc. from Cuba. There are about 35 professionals arriving in the coming days. This gives hope that the country’s professionals will be able to rest a little

· France has also made available, through the hospital in Foix, resources to help us if need be. At the moment we are not in this situation, but we do not rule it out in the future.

· The Spanish Government is grateful for our help in carrying out the Covid-19 tests.

· A sufficient supply of hydroxychloroquine has arrived, which allows the treatment of patients with mild coronavirus cases as well. Thanks to support from French laboratories, it will be possible, from the next week on, to also give the medicine to contacts.

· The coronavirus.govern.ad web platform is already operational with 1,200 people having used it on the first day. This web site offers self-evaluation of symptoms from home by people who are sick or think they might be sick. They can then receive the appropriate health recommendations online. This is a 24/7 active communication channel between the citizen and the healthcare system for advice and care of potential patients. (Some initial, daytime technical issues, due to saturation, have been fixed.) This is only for people to discover if their symptoms are compatible with the disease or not. It is not for the rest of the population.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

300 active cases (308 Accumulated), an increase of 38. (Yesterday it was a rise of 44.)

45 in the hospital, 32 in the wards and 10 in the ICU. 9 of them on ventilators 3 are from El Cedre. One has returned to the ward.

214 are at home.

16 at El Cedre are positive

5 patients have been discharged

4 have died.

71 Health professionals are positive (Fifty are expected to re-join the work force next week)

7 Firefighters are positive, 19 contacts are isolated.

1 Police is positive, 30 contacts are isolated.

At the moment there are sufficient hospital beds and only half the ventilators are being used.

THE GOVERNMENT

· The weekend has seen an increase in of cars and bicycles, not on the main roads, which is down 84%, with the road to Spain down 91%, and to France down 99% , but in the mountains. These activities can be risky and therefor put possible stress on our healthcare system. The Government is calling for responsibility: Mobility restrictions remain the same. Only drive/cycle for essential shopping.

· The Foreign Ministry is making efforts to repatriate 39 people at present outside the country. There are 8 who already have return tickets, and 8 are looking for the best way to return, as they are in many different countries.

· Seasonal Workers: Of the 1,624 seasonal workers on the books, many have left and others have not. Steps have been taken to legalize their situation until the end of May, in order to give them the necessary health coverage and accommodation. The highest group in the country is the Argentinean. 3 flights were scheduled to Argentina but, due to present travel restrictions, they cannot return home. The Government plans to look out for them until such time as they can travel.

· Soft Credits: 647 companies and freelancers have been contacted through the applications. The first analyses will begin tomorrow. They have to check that their demands are consistent and that the companies really have a problem as a result of the Covid-19 situation. Job record: 266 people registered. 199 are permanent contracts, the rest are classified as time contracts.

DONATIONS

· International Club Donations. On behalf of the Club, Richard Hooker writes: ‘I am grateful and humbled by the magnificent response from Members who have made donations. Thank you. €20,000, received, only €80,000 to go! Please kindly donate. Let’s all pull together.’

· Government Donations: into the special Bank accounts: 96,000 euros. From SMS 828 donations: 13,243 SMS messages sent means these donations surpassed 26,000 euros. Remember: to donate 2€ you dial 828 on your mobile phone and then write the message Ajuda. Why not send an SMS each time you have a cup of coffee at home.

OTHER

· Pets. A volunteer group is available at the Red Cross 808 225, which will walk the dogs of people who are confined and or do not have the resources to take them out.

· Cats do not transmit the disease, but regular hygiene measures must also be taken.

TWEETS FROM THE COMUNS

ENCAMP

· PUBLIC CUTTING OF THE WATER SUPPLY today from 9h – 13h, approximately, to repair a water leak.

· Streets where the water will be cut off: start from the Plana to Carretera de los Cortals from the junction of La Plana to the junction of Calle de la Palanca, then Avellaners Orr Torrent of the Avia to del Doro. Check the streets where the cuts will occur. Sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for your cooperation.

ANDORRA LA VELLA

· The Comú’s Twitter account shows a video clip of an adorable, fluffy little duckling tweeting as it paddles along in the Parc Central pond. The message is “Central Park Family Grows! 🦆👏👏👏 When the confinement is over we can go and greet this new tenant of the lake! Right now #quedatacasa Stay Home.

SANT JULIÀ

· The police are controlling the traffic in various places to ensure no one is out without an imperative reason.

ESCALDES-ENGORDANY

· The police of the parish have been going round wishing children who are having birthdays in lockdown, a Happy Birthday. Standing outside their cars the police loudhailers play Happy Birthday and then call out the name of the child and its age and the police clap them. This is some comú! And some corps of traffic control officers!

CONTACT NUMBERS

· QUESTIONS RE CORONAVIRUS: tel. 188

· MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS: tel. 116

· BUSINESS POINT: tel. 180; email: [email protected]

· GOVERNMENT AMINISTRATION: tel.150; email: [email protected]

· VICTIMS OF GENDER VIOLENCE (WhatsApp): tel. 376 606 181

· SMS DONATIONS (€ 2): tel. 828

· DENTAL EMERGENCY: tel. 376 387 138

· CONSULAR EMERGENCIES: tel. 376 324 292

· PSYCHOLOGY: tel. 376 809 031; email: [email protected]

· VOLUNTEERING: [email protected]

· SEASONAL WORKERS: [email protected]

· ACQUISITION OF HOME MASKS for the elderly and vulnerable: [email protected]

· RED CROSS: tel 376 808 225

