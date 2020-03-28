15 LATEST Covid-19 UPDATES AND EVENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY as of Friday, 27th March, 2020 20h

MINISTRY OF HEALTH

• We are at a peak but feel hopeful that we can control it. Unfortunately, we still expect more deaths. This virus keeps on mutating and so it becomes stronger.

• The Health Minister’s main strategy is to increase ventilator care… The lack of ventilators is his main worry.

• Martínez admitted that “We are all stressed, it is unavoidable, there is no country that is not.”

• We have ten people on ventilators. Our total capacity is 20. It is also affecting young people. However our healthcare system is not collapsing and that is what really matters.

• He explained the reason that the percentage of positives in Andorra is high is because we have done more tests in proportion to population compared, for example, to Korea and Germany. He also pointed out that the number of positives had grown because the Ministry had doubled the capacity to do tests from 50 to 100 per day.

• So far Andorra has made 596 PCR tests, a number which represents 7,036 tests for every million of population. In comparison Germany has made 5,845 tests and South Korea has made 6,846 per million inhabitants.

• The Minister’s partner, a hospital nurse, is positive and in quarantine at home, so he is also considered positive which means that he will continue his quarantine and press conferences from home.

• Martinez explained that, as long as we still have the capacity, Andorra is not closed to treating people from the outside, just as our neighbouring hospitals treat us in accordance with our signed agreement. “If we can help our neighbours and brothers we will.”

• Healthcare and social care staff who have been contacts need to have 2 negative results to return to work.

• Martínez said, “It is difficult to know the evolution of this crisis which is why it is necessary to make decisions as events unfold. It is likely that restrictions will only be dropped slowly. We cannot reopen sectors or activities until the curve of cases begins to diminish. And our neighbours’ situations will have to be taken into consideration, too.

• Some technicians are working on a device that would help identify the state of a person’s antibodies. That would then help to make decisions regarding home isolation and other measures and restrictions.

• More hydroxychloroquine has arrived. That guarantees treatment to the positive patients. When we get more, we can give it to contacts as well.

• www.coronavirus.govern.ad is the Government’s new webpage for following up positive cases. It can also be used to self-evaluate symptoms. It is expected to strengthen the control over # COVID19 in Andorra. In operation in the next few hours, enrolment on the site is recommended that those who are positive, or who have had contact with those who are positive and also those who have symptoms.

LATEST UPDATE ON C19 PATIENTS IN ANDORRA.

262 currently positives (267 cases in total since the start of the virus.)

This is a rise of 44 cases since yesterday. Yesterday the rise was 35.

43 in hospital

11 in ICU, 10 on ventilators. (These are in age groups: 24, 40–50 and 70–88)

214 in quarantine

3 deceased all aged over 85.

DONATIONS

• The International Club is using their Helpline account at Crèdit Andorrà, La Massana to collect money for the Government’s special #Covid19 Fund to help meet the country’s exceptional health care costs caused by the Coronavirus. The inspirer of the Club’s appeal, Richard Hooker, has proposed that those who can, donate €1,000 and for those people where this is not possible, €500.

The account number is IBAN AD30 0003 1101 1010 8651 0404 and the donation should be made to the Club’s “Andorran Covid19 Appeal” with your name added so the organisers can thank you. Please use this account rather than the more anonymous Covid-19 bank accounts so we can clearly demonstrate that Andorra’s foreign community is fully on board to help in this crisis

• For small, 2€, donations, Andorran’s use another, most successful, system. You are asked to send an ordinary SMS text (not a What’sApp) to the special solidarity number 828. Then, in the message line, just write Ajuda (that means help.) and press Send. (Each SMS sent means you donate 2€)You will then get a message saying you will be charged and you are given the choice to Cancell or Send. Press Send and hey presto, you’ve done it. As we are all housebound and 2€ is more or less the cost of a cup of coffee, why not, every time you make one, send an Ajuda message to ‘pay’ for the coffee. The Government has already received €19,946 for medical material via this SMS method.

THE GOVERNMENT

• The government spokesman, Eric Jover opened the 20h press conference by praising citizens’ generosity which meant that, already, their main donation accounts had received over €86,000. He thanked the citizens on behalf of the government.

• 504 companies and self-employed have contacted Govern to ask for soft credits.

• 247 laid off workers have registered with the Government. 64 of them used to have permanent jobs.

• Govern has already contacted about 100 of them to find out about their situation and the reason of their layoff.

• The Head of Government and the Minister of Tourism had a meeting with representatives of the different hotel companies to hear their concerns and explain the aid plan promoted by #GovernAndorra

• JoverEric explains that the Government has considered reducing salaries for senior public employees, but has decided not to do so until public and private employees salary reduction is in question.

• Jover says that if need be, the Government will help collectives like 3D printers (known as #makers) so that they can get supplies of the necessary materials. These are the ones who are working to provide solutions for ventilators and other medical material.

• Eric Javer also explained that the Government has approved a new Decree so that supermarkets can now also sell stationery and electronic cigarettes.

MASKS

• The Government have now received a total of 3,643 face masks. They are going to be delivered for free, via pharmacies, to vulnerable citizens and people found positive. A record will be kept of to whom, and how many, donations have been given, to guarantee they go to the groups most in need. The government is targeting them at supermarkets, cleaning companies and petrol stations or through associations

COMUNS

LA MASSANA

• Due to COVID-19, the Comu de la Massana is providing a contact telephone number for all people over 65 who live alone or whose relatives cannot shop for their food or medicine. In case you need help shopping, please call 736 925.

Culturally yours,

Clare.

