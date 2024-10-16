The 13th arrondissement of Paris (13e arrondissement de Paris) is one of the 20 arrondissements of Paris (France). It is located on the left bank of the Seine. It is surrounded by the 14th arrondissement to the west and the 5th arrondissement to the north. To the south, it communicates, beyond the ring road, with the municipalities of Val-de-Marne, from west to east Gentilly, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre and Ivry-sur-Seine. The Seine borders the arrondissement to the east, separating it from the 12th arrondissement and the Right Bank.

It is home to Paris’s principal Asian community, the Quartier Asiatique, located in the southeast of the arrondissement in an area that contains many high-rise apartment buildings. The neighbourhood features a high concentration of Chinese and Vietnamese businesses.

Main sights

Transport

Paris metro

(M) (5) : Saint-Marcel, Campo Formio, Place d’Italie

(M) (6) : Glacière, Corvisart, Place d’Italie, Nationale, Chevaleret, Quai de la Gare

(M) (7) : Les Gobelins, Place d’Italie, Tolbiac, Maison Blanche, Porte d’Italie, Porte de Choisy, Porte d’Ivry

(M) (10) : Gare d’Austerlitz

(M) (14) : Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand, Olympiades

Tramway

(T) (3a) : Stade Charléty, Poterne des Peupliers, Porte d’Italie, Porte de Choisy, Porte d’Ivry, Maryse Bastié, Avenue de France

(T) (9) : Porte de Choisy

(RER) (C) : Gare d’Austerlitz, Bibliothèque François-Mitterrand

Main facts

Area 7.15 km2 (2.76 sq mi)

Population (January 2020) 177,833

Density 24,872/km2 (64,420/sq mi)

INSEE code 75113

